India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Shreyas Iyer was not included in India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which was announced by the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the presence of skipper Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, and the tournament will work as a preparatory assignment for the T20 World Cup 2026. Shreyas has witnessed immense success in domestic cricket as well as in T20 cricket. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title win in the IPL 2024 and took his new team Punjab Kings, to the final of the IPL 2025. While his snub from the squad came as a huge surprise, Ajit Agarkar explained the decision.

In domestic cricket, Shreyas captained Mumbai to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and guided SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the final of the Mumbai T20 League. Apart from white-ball cricket, Shreyas was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy triumph in 2023-24, followed by an Irani Cup victory, and played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year.

Over the past couple of years, Iyer has been one of the most improved and consistent batters for India. His last T20I innings was a match-winning knock in Bengaluru against Australia, where he scored a critical 53 in trying conditions.

On the other hand, India have roped in Shubman Gill in the T20I side and has been named the vice-captain of the team for the Asia Cup. He has emerged as a third opening option for the Men in Blue alongside Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.