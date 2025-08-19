- By Himanshu Badola
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 03:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Shreyas Iyer was not included in India's 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which was announced by the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in the presence of skipper Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 9 to 28, and the tournament will work as a preparatory assignment for the T20 World Cup 2026.
Shreyas has witnessed immense success in domestic cricket as well as in T20 cricket. He led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title win in the IPL 2024 and took his new team Punjab Kings, to the final of the IPL 2025. While his snub from the squad came as a huge surprise, Ajit Agarkar explained the decision.
ALSO READ: India's 15-member Squad For Asia Cup 2025
"It’s no fault of his (Shreyas). Got to tell me who he can replace? At the moment, will have to wait for his chance." Notably, Shreyas was also not named in the standby players.
Here's how social media reacted to Shreyas Iyer's absence from the Asia Cup 2025 squad:
FEEL FOR SHREYAS IYER. 💔— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 19, 2025
- He's not part of the main squad nor part of the Stand-by list for Asia Cup. pic.twitter.com/hpNXx11g0u
He's had a dream run in the last two IPLs won 1. Took KXIP to a finals after more than a decade. A very good domestic season. A bit hard done— Annurag P Rekhi (@Dravidict) August 19, 2025
Despite becoming only the third player in IPL history to smash 600+ runs at a strike rate above 175, he finds no place in the team. This, after being India’s highest run-scorer in the last ICC tournament in Dubai. Time and again, Shreyas delivers. Time and again, the selectors…— Bhadohi Wallah (@Mithileshdhar) August 19, 2025
Would have selected him as VC tbh.— Kshitij (@Kshitij45__) August 19, 2025
Being Shreyas Iyer is not easy! What more could he do to get into the T20 side?
Sarpanch Shreyas Iyer is dropped from his best format. He should have been there man. He is a beast in T-20I Cricket. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/OXnZutoeLM— Sarvada 💙 (@ImSarvada) August 19, 2025
Iyer ko team me Lena chahiye tha pic.twitter.com/RNHcHW15Vj— Rajan Yadav (@RajanYadav83) August 19, 2025
The star middle-order batter lit up IPL 2025 for Punjab Kings, scoring over 600 runs at a strike rate of 175.07 — the third-best for a batter with 600-plus runs in a single season, behind only Chris Gayle (2011) and Suryakumar Yadav (2023).
ALSO READ: National Sports Governance Bill Becomes Act After President Murmu's Assent
In domestic cricket, Shreyas captained Mumbai to victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and guided SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the final of the Mumbai T20 League. Apart from white-ball cricket, Shreyas was part of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy triumph in 2023-24, followed by an Irani Cup victory, and played a key role in India’s Champions Trophy win earlier this year.
Over the past couple of years, Iyer has been one of the most improved and consistent batters for India. His last T20I innings was a match-winning knock in Bengaluru against Australia, where he scored a critical 53 in trying conditions.
On the other hand, India have roped in Shubman Gill in the T20I side and has been named the vice-captain of the team for the Asia Cup. He has emerged as a third opening option for the Men in Blue alongside Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.
INDIA ASIA CUP 2025 SQUAD
Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.