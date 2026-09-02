India Test captain Shubman Gill and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have slipped in the latest ICC Test rankings, while Devdutt Padikkal has made a big jump after a strong series against Sri Lanka.

Gill has dropped two places to ninth in the batting rankings. The India captain managed only one half-century in three innings during the Sri Lanka tour. Rishabh Pant remains the highest-ranked Indian batter at No. 7.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has also held on to his 11th spot and continues to remain just outside the top 10.

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Padikkal, however, has made a notable move up the rankings. The left-hander was one of India’s best batters in the two-Test series, scoring 328 runs and hitting two centuries. His impressive run has helped him climb five places to 54th.