India Test captain Shubman Gill and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah have slipped in the latest ICC Test rankings, while Devdutt Padikkal has made a big jump after a strong series against Sri Lanka.
Gill has dropped two places to ninth in the batting rankings. The India captain managed only one half-century in three innings during the Sri Lanka tour. Rishabh Pant remains the highest-ranked Indian batter at No. 7.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has also held on to his 11th spot and continues to remain just outside the top 10.
Padikkal, however, has made a notable move up the rankings. The left-hander was one of India’s best batters in the two-Test series, scoring 328 runs and hitting two centuries. His impressive run has helped him climb five places to 54th.
Bumrah, meanwhile, has slipped from second to third among Test bowlers. Australia’s Mitchell Starc has taken the top spot, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry is now second.
Bumrah did not feature in India’s Sri Lanka tour after suffering a knee injury. The fast bowler has been out of action since mid-July.
He has still been picked in India’s squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which begins in mid-September. However, his availability will depend on his fitness.
Sri Lanka’s Sonal Dinusha has also made a big jump in the batting rankings. After scoring centuries in the second Test against India in Colombo, Dinusha moved up 29 places to 25th.
England pacer Ollie Robinson has climbed six spots to fifth in the bowling rankings following his impressive performance against Pakistan at Lord’s. Robinson picked up eight wickets in the Test, which England won.
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Josh Tongue, who claimed five wickets in the same match, has also reached a career-best 13th position.
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has moved up to joint 15th after taking nine wickets in the match. He shares the position with Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam. Starc remains at the top of the Test bowling rankings.