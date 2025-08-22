Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: South African captain Temba Bavuma was not included in their playing XI for the second ODI match against Australia at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday. Aiden Markram came out at the toss for the Proteas and opted to bat first, with Tony De Zorzi replacing Bavuma. Off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen has been left out after he was reported for a suspect action on his ODI debut in game one and was replaced by Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa provided the update that Bavuma has been rested for the second ODI match, Mackay, owing to the ongoing management of his hamstring. "This decision is part of his workload management, as he recovered from a hamstring strain which he sustained during the WTC final in June," the statement said. "Although he experienced no discomfort during the first ODI on Tuesday, the Proteas medical team recommended he be rested for the second match."

With an aim to bounce back in the three-match ODI series, Australia also came up with a change in their XI for the second clash as Xavier Bartlett replaced Ben Dwarshuis. Bavuma was in splendid form in the ODI series opener, amassing a well-composed 65 off 74 deliveries to help the Proteas reach a challenging total of 296/8 from their 50-over quota and set up a 98-run win eventually, thanks to ICC No. 1-ranked ODI Bowler Keshav Maharaj's five-for.