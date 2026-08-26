Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to return to the playing XI for the second Test against England, which is scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord’s Stadium in London from August 27. Babar missed the first Test because of a finger injury, which Pakistan lost by an innings and 103 runs.

The star batter gave Pakistan a positive update during the team’s net session. He batted for a long time and faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns without any visible discomfort.

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Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said the team is hopeful that Babar will be fit and available for selection at Lord’s.

“Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns. We’re hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session,” Gul said during the pre-match press conference.

Babar’s return could be a big boost for Pakistan, especially after their disappointing performance in the series opener at Headingley. The visitors were bowled out twice in less than 86 overs and struggled to put up a fight with the bat.

Gul, however, made it clear that Pakistan cannot depend on one player to turn things around. He said the entire team needs to improve in batting, bowling and fielding if they want to level the series.

The bowling coach also stressed the importance of taking 20 wickets to win a Test match, particularly in English conditions. He believes the team has worked on its mistakes from the first Test and is ready to put up a better performance at Lord’s.