In match number 21 of the Men's Hundred 2025, Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will go up against each other for the crucial four points in the tournament. The match will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

TOSS - The match toss between Southern Brave and Welsh Fire will take place at 7 PM IST.

Time - August 20, 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Where To Watch Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire Live In India?

The live streaming in India will be helmed by the Fancode app and website.

WEF vs SOB Dream Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jonny Bairstow (vc)

Batters: Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell (c), Luke Wells, Chris Green, James Coles

Bowlers: Matt Henry, David Payne, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer

WEF vs SOB Probable Playing XIs:

Welsh Fire: Stephen Eskinazi, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Steven Smith, Jonny Bairstow (c & wk), Saif Zaib, Paul Walter, Luke Wells, Chris Green, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Matt Henry

Southern Brave: Jason Roy, Leus du Plooy, James Vince (c), James Coles, Laurie Evans (wk), Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Michael Bracewell, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer

WEF vs SOB Squads:

Southern Brave Squad: Leus du Plooy, James Vince(c), Jason Roy, Laurie Evans(w), James Coles, Michael Bracewell, Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills, Danny Briggs, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Finn Allen, Toby Albert