Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should continue playing ODI cricket as long as they are performing well and remain fit.

Harbhajan feels age should not be the main factor when deciding the future of experienced players. According to him, performance on the field should matter more than the number of years a player has played.

“If Lionel Messi can continue playing, why can’t Kohli and Rohit?" wondered Harbhajan, backing the two talismanic veterans to feature in next year’s ODI World Cup if they have the desire and conviction to carry on.

Speaking to PTI in a podcast interview at its headquarters, Harbhajan discussed the growing debate around Rohit and Kohli continuing as one-format players despite being in their late 30s.

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