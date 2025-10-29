The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the East District has dismantled a gang involved in drug trafficking within the capital, Delhi, arresting seven smugglers.

Seizure Details During the operation, police recovered a significant cache of narcotics:

- 121.58 kilograms of cannabis (ganja)

- 600 grams of smack (heroin)

The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 1.6 crore. Additionally, two cars allegedly used for smuggling were confiscated by the police.

Arrested Individuals

The arrested individuals include the purported gang kingpin, Nadir alias Sahil, and his associates: Arshu, Tarakki, Navil, Talib, Aman, and Areeb.

Investigations revealed that several members have extensive criminal records:

Aman with 32 registered cases, Talib with 22 registered cases and Arshu with 28 registered cases have extensive criminal record. Charges against them include robbery and snatching under various sections.

Police Operation District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhaniya stated that this operation is part of the Delhi Police's broader crackdown on drug traffickers. A dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Narcotics Squad in-charge Arun Kumar, including Sub-Inspector Rohul Monga and Constable Kaushal.