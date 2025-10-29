- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the East District has dismantled a gang involved in drug trafficking within the capital, Delhi, arresting seven smugglers.
Seizure Details During the operation, police recovered a significant cache of narcotics:
- 121.58 kilograms of cannabis (ganja)
- 600 grams of smack (heroin)
The estimated value of the seized drugs is Rs 1.6 crore. Additionally, two cars allegedly used for smuggling were confiscated by the police.
Arrested Individuals
The arrested individuals include the purported gang kingpin, Nadir alias Sahil, and his associates: Arshu, Tarakki, Navil, Talib, Aman, and Areeb.
Investigations revealed that several members have extensive criminal records:
Aman with 32 registered cases, Talib with 22 registered cases and Arshu with 28 registered cases have extensive criminal record. Charges against them include robbery and snatching under various sections.
Police Operation District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Dhaniya stated that this operation is part of the Delhi Police's broader crackdown on drug traffickers. A dedicated team was formed under the leadership of Narcotics Squad in-charge Arun Kumar, including Sub-Inspector Rohul Monga and Constable Kaushal.
On October 27, the team received intelligence that individuals would be transporting drugs from the Ghazipur border towards Akshardham. Police laid a trap on NH-9, setting up barricades and initiating vehicle checks. Two suspicious cars were intercepted and searched, leading to the discovery of the drugs and the arrest of all seven occupants.
Also Read: Indian Railways Begins OTP System For 'Opening Tickets'; Here's How To Book Using Aadhar
Modus Operandi and Investigation Preliminary investigation suggests the accused are drug addicts who met in the Chandni Mahal area of Old Delhi. They allegedly sourced drugs from areas in North East Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to sell across various parts of the capital.
Also Read: UP Government Hikes Sugarcane Prices By Rs 30 Per Quintal, Boosting Farmers’ Income by Rs 3,000 Crore
Police are currently interrogating the accused to identify their associates and further dismantle the network.