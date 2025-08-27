All About Blinking: Our eyes carry out a tiny but necessary task every day that most of us hardly notice. We rarely think twice about this easy movement that protects, nourishes and revitalises our eyes. Even when we're not conscious of it, it's one way the body keeps in touch with the outside world. Yes, that is blinking. Blinking is a natural process in which both eyes temporarily close with the upper of upper and lower eyelids. This movement happens frequently to ensure the maintenance of the ocular surface in the eye. Researchers and medical professionals have examined the frequency of this occurrence, and the figures are startlingly high.

Even though there is no fixed count for everyone, medical experts have provided estimates that help us figure out the nature of this natural process. Finding out how frequently your eyes blink each day is more than just a trivial fact; it provides insight into how our bodies function in the background to maintain healthy and sharp vision. Let's examine how often we blink and its implications for our health.

How Often A Person Blinks? According to the National Centre of Biotechnology Information (NCBI), A person blinks 15 to 20 times per minute on average. This amounts to approximately 900–1,200 blinks per hour. If we calculate the total number of blinks in a day, considering only awake time, it roughly translates to 14,400 to 19,200 blinks! Blinking is an essential function that helps keep our eyes moist and healthy, and we do it more often than we realise.

When we're asleep, we don't blink. Only waking hours are included in our daily totals. You can only blink between 14,400 and 19,200 times a day while you're awake if you get 8 hours of sleep each night. Why Do Humans Blink? Blinking is an automatic and essential function that plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of our eyes. But have you ever wondered why we blink? Well, let's check out why we need to blink.

1. Keeps eyes moist: Each blink spreads a tear film across the eye, preventing dryness.

2. Cleans the eyes: Removes dust, debris, and irritants to maintain clear vision.

3. Gives brief mental breaks: Our brain often uses blinks as tiny resting points during visual tasks.