- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vegetables That Are Botanically Fruits: Vegetables are frequently considered the nutritious heroes of our plates when we consider the meals we eat every day. They enhance the flavour, colour and nutritional value of our food, whether it is in salads or curries. However, some of the vegetables we eat daily are not as simple as they seem. Although we always refer to them as vegetables, many of them fall into another category. They are more special than we think because they are juicy, full of seeds and high in vitamins. These common foods are not only tasty but also nutrient-full, supporting everything from immunity to better digestion. Even if you don't know who they are, you may already like them. Let's explore 10 popular "vegetables" that may surprise you with their true nature.
How do We Define Vegetables And Fruits Botanically?
We often mistake fruits and vegetables that we eat every day. Let us tell you, Botanically, the biggest difference between fruits and vegetables lies in how they grow on plants. Fruits develop from the flowering part of a plant and contain seeds. On the other hand, vegetables are edible parts of plants like roots, stems and leaves that do not form from flowers, such as carrots, spinach and potatoes. So, while fruits are seed-bearing, vegetables are non-seed edible plant parts.
10 Vegetables That Are Fruits
Vegetables that are Botanically fruits (Image: Canva)
1. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are one of the most common and popular foods we refer to as vegetables but they are fruits because they contain seeds. They are high in potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants like lycopene, which is excellent for skin and heart health.
2. Cucumbers
Since they develop from the flower and contain seeds, cucumbers are technically fruits and are refreshing and high in water. They contain vitamins K and C, which support healthy skin and bones, and are great for hydration.
3. Bell Peppers
Bell peppers are fruits that come in a variety of vivid colours, including red, yellow and green. They are a great option for immunity and eye health because they are high in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants.
ALSO READ: 15+ Purple Fruits and Vegetables Around The World: Their Origins And Amazing Health Benefits
4. Squash
Vegetables that are Botanically fruits (Image: Canva)
Although they are fruits by nature, squash varieties like courgettes are regarded as vegetables in cooking. In addition to being low in calories, they are rich in vitamins A, C and magnesium, all of which promote general health.
5. Pumpkin
Botanically, pumpkin is a fruit, specifically a berry known as a pepo. However, they are frequently considered as vegetables in culinary contexts because they are typically utilised in savoury recipes rather than sweet ones.
6. Green Beans
Green beans are technically fruits because they grow in pods that contain seeds, even though they are frequently served as a side dish. They are a great source of vitamin K, fibre and folate, all of which promote strong bones.
7. Peas
Peas are fruits rather than vegetables and grow in pods. They are small but powerful, providing iron, vitamin B1 and plant-based protein that promotes the production of red blood cells and gives you energy.
Vegetables that are Botanically fruits (Image: Canva)
8. Eggplants
Eggplants, also known as brinjals, are considered fruits because of their seeds. They are rich in fibre and antioxidants, which lower cholesterol and support heart health, but they are low in calories.
ALSO READ: List Of 20+ Leafy Vegetables Worldwide And Their Nutrient Benefits To Know On Fresh Spinach Day
9. Avocados
Avocados are buttery fruits that are frequently confused with vegetables. They are full of vitamins, potassium, and good fats that support brain function, heart health and radiant skin.
10. Ladyfinger (Okra)
Ladyfinger, often known as okra, is officially classified as a fruit because it grows from the plant's bloom. It is abundant in fibre, folate and vitamin C, all of which boost immunity and help in digestion.