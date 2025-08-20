Vegetables That Are Botanically Fruits: Vegetables are frequently considered the nutritious heroes of our plates when we consider the meals we eat every day. They enhance the flavour, colour and nutritional value of our food, whether it is in salads or curries. However, some of the vegetables we eat daily are not as simple as they seem. Although we always refer to them as vegetables, many of them fall into another category. They are more special than we think because they are juicy, full of seeds and high in vitamins. These common foods are not only tasty but also nutrient-full, supporting everything from immunity to better digestion. Even if you don't know who they are, you may already like them. Let's explore 10 popular "vegetables" that may surprise you with their true nature.

How do We Define Vegetables And Fruits Botanically? We often mistake fruits and vegetables that we eat every day. Let us tell you, Botanically, the biggest difference between fruits and vegetables lies in how they grow on plants. Fruits develop from the flowering part of a plant and contain seeds. On the other hand, vegetables are edible parts of plants like roots, stems and leaves that do not form from flowers, such as carrots, spinach and potatoes. So, while fruits are seed-bearing, vegetables are non-seed edible plant parts.

10 Vegetables That Are Fruits Vegetables that are Botanically fruits (Image: Canva) 1. Tomatoes Tomatoes are one of the most common and popular foods we refer to as vegetables but they are fruits because they contain seeds. They are high in potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants like lycopene, which is excellent for skin and heart health.

2. Cucumbers Since they develop from the flower and contain seeds, cucumbers are technically fruits and are refreshing and high in water. They contain vitamins K and C, which support healthy skin and bones, and are great for hydration. 3. Bell Peppers Bell peppers are fruits that come in a variety of vivid colours, including red, yellow and green. They are a great option for immunity and eye health because they are high in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants.

4. Squash Vegetables that are Botanically fruits (Image: Canva) Although they are fruits by nature, squash varieties like courgettes are regarded as vegetables in cooking. In addition to being low in calories, they are rich in vitamins A, C and magnesium, all of which promote general health. 5. Pumpkin Botanically, pumpkin is a fruit, specifically a berry known as a pepo. However, they are frequently considered as vegetables in culinary contexts because they are typically utilised in savoury recipes rather than sweet ones. 6. Green Beans Green beans are technically fruits because they grow in pods that contain seeds, even though they are frequently served as a side dish. They are a great source of vitamin K, fibre and folate, all of which promote strong bones.