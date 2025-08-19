Planet That Can Fit All Planets Inside It: We have a solar system full of wonders, including giant stars, fascinating moons and mysterious planets that never cease to astound both space enthusiasts and scientists. Out of all of these, one planet is particularly notable for its unfathomable size in addition to its beauty. You may be shocked to learn how enormous the largest member of our planetary family is if you have ever gazed up at the night sky and pondered it.

This planet is so enormous that there would still be room for all of the other planets in the solar system, including Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune! It is that enormous. This planet has always captivated people with its whirling clouds, fierce storms, and innumerable moons. Because of its immense size, it is one of the most significant celestial entities that we now study, and scientists think it contains many insights about how our solar system formed.

Which Giant Planet Can fit all the other planets of Our Solar System inside it? Solar System pic (Image: Canva) The fifth planet from the Sun, Jupiter, is the planet we are discussing that can fit all other planets inside it in the solar system. Jupiter is the largest planet in our solar system, and is frequently referred to as the "gas giant." As the ultimate heavyweight of space, Jupiter is so big that it could contain all the other planets.

How Big Is Jupiter? Diameter: About 142,984 kilometres (more than 11 times Earth’s size).

Mass: 318 times heavier than Earth.

Volume: 1,300 Earths could fit inside Jupiter. Its size alone makes it the king of planets. Even though Saturn is also huge, Jupiter takes the crown as the largest. ALSO READ: Ice In Outer Space? NASA Reveals Frozen Water In Distant Star System | Here's All You Need To Know What Makes Jupiter So Special? Jupiter file image (Image: Canva) Jupiter is special due to its massive size, stormy Great Red Spot, strong magnetic field, and numerous moons. As a gas giant, it's composed mostly of hydrogen and helium, influencing the solar system's planets with its immense gravitational pull and unique astronomy. Here are some of its most special things you must know;

1. Great Red Spot – On Jupiter, a giant storm bigger than Earth that has been raging for centuries. 2. Gas Composition – It is made mostly of hydrogen and helium. Jupiter doesn’t have a solid surface like Earth. 3. Magnetic Field – Jupiter has the strongest magnetic field of all planets, many times stronger than Earth’s. 4. Moons – With more than 90 moons, including Ganymede (the largest moon in the solar system), Jupiter has its own miniature “planetary system.” Why Jupiter Matters To the Solar System? 1. Protective Shield For Earth – Jupiter’s strong gravity often pulls in asteroids and comets, preventing them from hitting Earth. 3. Solar System History – Studying Jupiter helps scientists understand how planets formed billions of years ago. 3. Future Exploration – Missions like NASA’s Juno are still uncovering secrets about this giant world. 10 Surprising Facts About Planet Jupiter Surprising facts about Jupiter (Image: Canva) Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is full of mysteries and record-breaking features. From gigantic storms to dozens of moons, this gas giant continues to amaze scientists and space lovers. Here are 10 surprising facts you may not know about Jupiter: