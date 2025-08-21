HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) set to release the HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 soon Candidates can visit the official website at hpbose.org.

It is expected that the HPBOSE Supply Result 2025 likely to be declared in thrid or last week of August 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website hpbose.org and use their roll numebr to che their result when the board announces it.

Students and their parents will need to enter their roll number to check their results online when the board officially announces it. Keep checking this page for latest live updates on the result.