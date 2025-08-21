- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 07:08 PM (IST)
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) set to release the HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 soon Candidates can visit the official website at hpbose.org.
It is expected that the HPBOSE Supply Result 2025 likely to be declared in thrid or last week of August 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website hpbose.org and use their roll numebr to che their result when the board announces it.
Students and their parents will need to enter their roll number to check their results online when the board officially announces it. Keep checking this page for latest live updates on the result.
- 07:07 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE: Result can be released anytime
Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th supplementary exam results are going to be released soon. The examination of both classes was over on 25th July. It has been a month since the examination ended. In such a situation, the result can be released anytime.
- 07:01 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Result Will Be Released together
Himachal Pradesh Board 10th and 12th supplementary exam result will be released simultaneously.
- 06:45 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live UPDATES: Resullt Date
HPBOSE has not announced the result date yet but according to media sources, it is likely to declare Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam results soon.
- 06:43 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates: Pass percentage this year
This year, the pass percentage for HPBOSE Class 10 stood at 79.8 per cent.
- 06:28 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025 Live Updates: Where To Check?
student and their parents can check their HPBOSE supplementary exam results for both Class 10 and Class 12 on the following official websites:
-hpbose.org
-Hpresults.nic.in
- 06:24 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result Live Updates: What Details To Be Mentioned On Scorecard?
The HPBOSE Supplementary Exam Result 2025 will include key details such as:
- Student name
- Roll number
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Total marks secured
- Result status (pass/fail)
- Division obtained
-
- 06:17 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates: How to Check?
Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab
Step 3: Click on the following link:
For Class 10: ‘MATRIC SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2025’
For Class 12: ’PLUS TWO SUPPLEMENTARY RESULT 2025’
Step 4: In the login window, enter your roll number and press on ‘Search’
Step 5: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 will appear on your screen
Step 6: Check your details and download for future references.
- 06:15 PM, 21 Aug 2025
HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025 Live Updates: Key Highlights
,
Perticular
Details
Exam name
Himachal Pradesh Board Supplementary Examination 2025
Board name
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)
Result name
HPBOSEClass 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2025
Official website
hpbose.org
Result website
hpbose.org/Result.aspx
Academic year
2025-26
State
Himachal Pradesh
Exam date
July 25, 2025
Exam mode
Oflfine, pen and paper mode
Class 12th Streams
Arts
Science
Commerce
Result date and time
August 2025 (expected)
Result mode
Online
Login credentials
Roll Number