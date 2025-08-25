ICSI CS Online Answer Books: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has introduced an online facility for CS June session students. The candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to obtain copies of their evaluated answer books. The books will be updated through the ICSI Examination Answer Book Portal.

Through this, students will have direct access to their answer sheets without the need to file an RTI application. The result will be released today, and the portal will be live from August 26, 2025.

How To Access Your ICSI CS Answer Books Online?

Following Easy Steps to Access your ICSI CS Answer Copies Via Online:

Step 1: Candidates go and register on the official website cc.icsi.edu using their examination details and personal information.

Step 2: After successful registration, login credentials will be sent to their registered email address within 24 hours.

Step 3: The portal remains user-friendly, designed specifically for students who may not be tech-savvy.

Step : Technical support is available via email for any difficulties encountered during the download process.

Re-evaluation Process Made Transparent and Efficient

The new system enables students to make informed decisions about revaluation by allowing them to review their evaluated paper first. Earlier, students had to blindly apply for revaluation, often leading to unnecessary applications and fees. Now, candidates can check specific areas where they doubt whether they got less marks or got error.