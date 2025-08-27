- By Anshika Verma
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 08:25 AM (IST)
Source:JND
Jammu Schools Closed Today: The Jammu government has ordered all the private and government schools and institutions to remain closed today on August 27, 2025 because of the heavy rainfall and flood like conditions. This marks the third consecutive day of closure for the schools in the Union Territory because of rainfall in the area.
Due to extremely heavy rainfall and flood-like situations across the region, all the government and private schools in the Jammu division will remain closed on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. The decision was issued by Dr. Naseem Javaid Chowdhary, JKAS, Director of School Education, Jammu, through an official notification that strictly prohibits students and teachers from attending classes physically or venturing out amid the severe weather conditions.
In view of the prevailing weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at several places across the region, it is hereby ordered that all government as well as private schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 27th August, 2025 (Wednesday),” the official notification mentioned. Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir till today August 27, 2025. The prediction also included warnings of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
On Tuesday August 26, 2025, a sudden cloudburst in Doda district triggered flash floods in the area, adding to the disruption in the region. According to reports, nearly a dozen houses and cowsheds were damaged in the Kishtwar, Doda, and Rajouri districts. The Jammu and Kashmir Authorities have advised the citizens to stay away from rivers, streams, and landslide prone zones.
The Indian Meteorological Department has mentioned that while heavy rains continue in the Jammu division—though with less intensity since the afternoon—the next 24 hours will be extremely crucial. “The weather is likely to improve from Wednesday afternoon onwards,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the Met Department.