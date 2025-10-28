- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 06:05 PM (IST)
NTA JEE Mains 2026 Registration Start Date Live Updates: JEE Main 2026 Registration Date Session 1 will be start anytime soon. The conducting body NTA, have announced the JEE Mains 2026 exam dates on the official website. Candidates who want to apply must visit Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026 to register. Along with the JEE Mains 2026 application form dates, the authorities will release the JEE Main 2026 information brochure mentioning exam dates, fees, eligibility, pattern, syllabus, and more.
The National Testing Agency has stated that the JEE Main 2026 application window will be activated in October 2025. The official website to apply for JEE Main is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Earlier this month, the NTA announced the exam dates for the two JEE sessions. According to the notice, JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams are scheduled to take place from January 21 to 30, 2026. Subsequently after completion of round 1, JEE Main 2026 session 2 is slated to be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.
- 06:04 PM, 28 Oct 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to commence the registration process for JEE Main 2026, scheduled to begin in October 2025.
- 05:33 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Candidates interested in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the country can access the registration link by visiting the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in once the registration portal is activated.
- 05:11 PM, 28 Oct 2025
- 05:03 PM, 28 Oct 2025
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session registration is likely to commence today, October 28
- 04:32 PM, 28 Oct 2025
JEE Main 2026 Registration Live Updates: IIT Kharagpur Considers Olympiad, Sports Achievers for BTech & BS Seats
In the future, the JEE will no longer be the sole eligibility criterion for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, as the university plans to introduce additional options. From the next academic session, candidates will be able to enroll in B.Tech or B.S. programs with or without the JEE Advanced.
The decision to introduce multiple entry options is a deliberate attempt to attract students from diverse backgrounds. Across all options, qualifying for the JEE Advanced will remain the same.
- 04:22 PM, 28 Oct 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date And Time Live: How to Apply?
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JEE Main 2026 registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then log in
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
- 04:12 PM, 28 Oct 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Registration Live Updates: CBT Based Exam
The exams will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, with applications for the first session now open on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in
According to NTA, the first session of JEE (Main) 2026 will be conducted from January 21 to 30, while the second session will take place from April 1 to 10.
- 04:03 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NTA JEE mains 2026 Application Form Live: Session 1 and 2 exam dates
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 exam dates have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
JEE Main 2026 official exam dates:
Session 1: January 21–30, 2026
Session 2: April 1–10, 2026,
- 03:54 PM, 28 Oct 2025
- 03:52 PM, 28 Oct 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Registration Date, Time Live Updates: About JEE Main Examination
JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering programs (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and other institutions recognised by participating state governments.
- 03:49 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NTA JEE Mains 2026 Application Form Live: What is UDID in JEE Main exam?
In JEE Mains 2026 exam, UDID refers to the Unique Disability ID for PwD applicants. It is a valid ID issued by the Government to verify disability status of an applicant.
Candidates willing to apply for JEE Main must ensure that their UDID is valid, updated, and renewed (as per the requirement).
- 03:48 PM, 28 Oct 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Registration Live Updates: Credentials required to access JEE Main Login 2026
Credentials required to access JEE Mains Login 2026 are - application number and password