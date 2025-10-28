NTA JEE Mains 2026 Registration Start Date Live Updates: JEE Main 2026 Registration Date Session 1 will be start anytime soon. The conducting body NTA, have announced the JEE Mains 2026 exam dates on the official website. Candidates who want to apply must visit Jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026 to register. Along with the JEE Mains 2026 application form dates, the authorities will release the JEE Main 2026 information brochure mentioning exam dates, fees, eligibility, pattern, syllabus, and more.

The National Testing Agency has stated that the JEE Main 2026 application window will be activated in October 2025. The official website to apply for JEE Main is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Earlier this month, the NTA announced the exam dates for the two JEE sessions. According to the notice, JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams are scheduled to take place from January 21 to 30, 2026. Subsequently after completion of round 1, JEE Main 2026 session 2 is slated to be held from April 1 to 10, 2026.

