- Karnataka School Education Department has announced 15,000 teacher vacancies.
- Online applications will start on August 18, 2026.
- Posts include GPSTR, Assistant Master, and Primary Teacher categories.
Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education Department (Department of Public Instruction), Government of Karnataka, has released the official notification for teacher recruitment 2026 on August 12. A total of 15,000 vacancies have been announced in government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Meanwhile, the district-wise recruitment notification has been released through the Karnataka Gazette (e-Rajyapatra) portal between August 10 and 12. The amended Karnataka Education Department Services (Department of Public Instruction) Recruitment Rules, 2026 have also been mentioned along with the notification.
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Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Dates
The online application will begin on August 18, 2026, via the official portal. Candidates following the eligibility criteria as specified in the notification must register before the deadline.
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Events
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Dates
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Notification Release Date
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August 12, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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August 18, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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September 7, 2026
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Last Date to Pay Application Fee
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September 10, 2026
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Written Examination Date
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TBA
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Admit Card Release Date
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TBA
Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown
The teacher recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,000 teaching posts across government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. The posts include the Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) category, alongside Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Computer Science Teacher.
Check out the following table to get an overview of the total posts available for each teaching spot across the state.
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Post Name
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Kalyana Karnataka
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Non-Kalyana Karnataka
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Total
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Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT)
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3,228
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5,272
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8,500
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Assistant Master (AM)
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2,214
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2,286
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4,500
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Primary School Teacher (PST)
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800
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100
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900
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Physical Education Teacher (PET)
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425
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175
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600
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Computer Science Teacher (CST)
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300
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200
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500
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Total
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6,967
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8,033
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15,000
Eligibility Criteria For Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026
Candidates applying for the teacher recruitment must be an Indian citizen. They must have 12th/PUC, Diploma, Degree, or Graduation from a recognized board or university. Applicants must further confirm the post-wise subject qualification from the district-wise notification PDF. For general category candidates, the age limit is between 21 and 40 years, with relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per government norms.
Faculty Selection Process 2026
The recruitment will be conducted in three stages, namely:
Competitive Written Examination (Computer-Based Test)
Physical Efficiency Test / Physical Standard Test (applicable for specific posts such as Physical Education Teacher)
Document Verification
Candidates need to qualify each stage to be eligible for the subsequent recruitment process. Finally selected candidates will be allotted Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) and other Primary Teacher posts under the Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026.
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