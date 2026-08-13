  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. Karnataka School Education Department has announced 15,000 teacher vacancies.
  2. Online applications will start on August 18, 2026.
  3. Posts include GPSTR, Assistant Master, and Primary Teacher categories.

Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education Department (Department of Public Instruction), Government of Karnataka, has released the official notification for teacher recruitment 2026 on August 12. A total of 15,000 vacancies have been announced in government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Meanwhile, the district-wise recruitment notification has been released through the Karnataka Gazette (e-Rajyapatra) portal between August 10 and 12. The amended Karnataka Education Department Services (Department of Public Instruction) Recruitment Rules, 2026 have also been mentioned along with the notification. 

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Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

The online application will begin on August 18, 2026, via the official portal. Candidates following the eligibility criteria as specified in the notification must register before the deadline. 

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

August 12, 2026

Online Application Start Date

August 18, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online

September 7, 2026

Last Date to Pay Application Fee

September 10,  2026

Written Examination Date

TBA

Admit Card Release Date

TBA

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown

The teacher recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,000 teaching posts across government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. The posts include the Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) category, alongside Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Computer Science Teacher. 

Check out the following table to get an overview of the total posts available for each teaching spot across the state. 

Post Name

Kalyana Karnataka

Non-Kalyana Karnataka

Total

Graduate Primary Teacher (GPT)

3,228

5,272

8,500

Assistant Master (AM)

2,214

2,286

4,500

Primary School Teacher (PST)

800

100

900

Physical Education Teacher (PET)

425

175

600

Computer Science Teacher (CST)

300

200

500

Total

6,967

8,033

15,000

Eligibility Criteria For Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026

Candidates applying for the teacher recruitment must be an Indian citizen. They must have  12th/PUC, Diploma, Degree, or Graduation from a recognized board or university. Applicants must further confirm the post-wise subject qualification from the district-wise notification PDF. For general category candidates, the age limit is between 21 and 40 years, with relaxations applicable to reserved categories as per government norms. 

Faculty Selection Process 2026

The recruitment will be conducted in three stages, namely: 

  • Competitive Written Examination (Computer-Based Test)

  • Physical Efficiency Test / Physical Standard Test (applicable for specific posts such as Physical Education Teacher)

  • Document Verification

Candidates need to qualify each stage to be eligible for the subsequent recruitment process. Finally selected candidates will be allotted Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) and other Primary Teacher posts under the Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026.  

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