Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Karnataka School Education Department (Department of Public Instruction), Government of Karnataka, has released the official notification for teacher recruitment 2026 on August 12. A total of 15,000 vacancies have been announced in government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic session. Meanwhile, the district-wise recruitment notification has been released through the Karnataka Gazette (e-Rajyapatra) portal between August 10 and 12. The amended Karnataka Education Department Services (Department of Public Instruction) Recruitment Rules, 2026 have also been mentioned along with the notification.

Also Read: APPSC Group-1 Exam Controversy: SIT Flags Unauthorised Corrections, Signature Mismatches in Final Report

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Key Dates

The online application will begin on August 18, 2026, via the official portal. Candidates following the eligibility criteria as specified in the notification must register before the deadline.

Events Dates Notification Release Date August 12, 2026 Online Application Start Date August 18, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online September 7, 2026 Last Date to Pay Application Fee September 10, 2026 Written Examination Date TBA Admit Card Release Date TBA

Karnataka Teacher Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Breakdown

The teacher recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15,000 teaching posts across government primary and high schools for the 2026-27 academic year. The posts include the Graduate Primary School Teacher (GPSTR) category, alongside Assistant Master, Primary School Teacher, Physical Education Teacher, and Computer Science Teacher.

Check out the following table to get an overview of the total posts available for each teaching spot across the state.