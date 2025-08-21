Complete List Of Major Military Exercise Of India: India conduct various military excercises to expands its defence capabilities, sharing knowledge, improve operational readiness for different situations , such as disaster relief, counter- terrorism and peacekeeping missions in order to improve strengthen global ties.

These Exercises of India not only boost defense capabilities of india but at the same time promote friendly relations with partner nations. They play a significant role in keeping the country prepared for any future challenges and maintaining peace in the region.

these excercises are categorised into the three main types; Domestic. Bilateral and Multilateral.

1. Domestic Military Exercise:

This exercise aims to improve internal engagements and these can be inter-services or intra-services depending on nature and their application.

List of domestic military exercises:

-Gandiv Vijay (Army)

-Paschim Lehar (Navy)

-Vayu Shakti (Air Force)

-Vijay Prahar (Army)

2. Bilateral/Joint Military Exercises:

These exercise are conducted between India and one other country to strengthen defense cooperation and interchange knowledge.

Exercise Name 

Partner Country      

Type/Focus     

Frequency   

Latest Edition/Year   

YUDH ABHYAS

USA

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual                  

2024 (21st in September 2025)

VAJRA PRAHAR

USA

Special Forces Exercise

Annual

2024

SHAKTI

France

Bilateral Army Exercise

Biennial

2025 (8th edition)

DHARMA GUARDIAN

Japan

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025 (6th edition)

LAMITIYE

Seychelles

Bilateral Army Exercise

Biennial

2024 (10th edition)

SURYA KIRAN

Nepal

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024-25 (18th edition)

VINBAX

Vietnam

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024 (5th edition)

GARUDA SHAKTI

Indonesia

Special Forces Exercise

Annual

2024 (9th edition)

SAMPRITI

Bangladesh

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

MITRA SHAKTI

Sri Lanka

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024 (10th edition)

MAITREE

Thailand

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024 (13th edition)

HAND IN HAND

China

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

INDRA

Russia

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

AJEYA WARRIOR

United Kingdom

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

NOMADIC ELEPHANT

Mongolia

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025 (17th edition)

KHANJAR

Kyrgyzstan

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025 (12th edition)

EKUVERIN

Maldives

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025

AL NAGAH

Oman

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024 (3rd edition)

PRABAL DOSTYK

Kazakhstan

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

DUSTLIK

Uzbekistan

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025 (6th edition)

SADA TANSEEQ

Saudi Arabia

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

TIGER TRIUMPH

United States

Tri-Service HADR Exercise

Annual

2025 (4th edition)

DESERT CYCLONE

UAE

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

CYCLONE

Egypt

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025

BOLD KURUKSHETRA

Singapore

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2025

KAZIND

Kazakhstan

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

HARIMAU SHAKTI

Malaysia

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

AUSTRA HIND

Australia

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

IMBEX

Myanmar

Bilateral Army Exercise

Annual

2024

3. Multilateral Military Exercises

These involve more than two countries working together to improve defense strategic co-ordination and co-operation among participating nations. 

Exercise Name                            Number of Participant Nations
RIMPAC(Rim of the Pacific) 26
MALABAR 4
COBRA-GOLD Asia-Pacific countries
Samvedna South Asian Region Nations

These exercises, whether focused on naval operations, air combat, or counter-terrorism, play a significant role in order to strengthen military ties and promoting regional stability.

