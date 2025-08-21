Complete List Of Major Military Exercise Of India: India conduct various military excercises to expands its defence capabilities, sharing knowledge, improve operational readiness for different situations , such as disaster relief, counter- terrorism and peacekeeping missions in order to improve strengthen global ties.

These Exercises of India not only boost defense capabilities of india but at the same time promote friendly relations with partner nations. They play a significant role in keeping the country prepared for any future challenges and maintaining peace in the region.

these excercises are categorised into the three main types; Domestic. Bilateral and Multilateral.

Also Read: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2025 Live Updates: RRB Graduate Level ScorecardTo Be Declared Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in; Direct Link, Cut-offs & More Details

1. Domestic Military Exercise:

This exercise aims to improve internal engagements and these can be inter-services or intra-services depending on nature and their application.

List of domestic military exercises:

-Gandiv Vijay (Army)

-Paschim Lehar (Navy)

-Vayu Shakti (Air Force)

-Vijay Prahar (Army)

2. Bilateral/Joint Military Exercises:

These exercise are conducted between India and one other country to strengthen defense cooperation and interchange knowledge.

Exercise Name

Partner Country Type/Focus Frequency Latest Edition/Year YUDH ABHYAS USA Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 (21st in September 2025) VAJRA PRAHAR USA Special Forces Exercise Annual 2024 SHAKTI France Bilateral Army Exercise Biennial 2025 (8th edition) DHARMA GUARDIAN Japan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 (6th edition) LAMITIYE Seychelles Bilateral Army Exercise Biennial 2024 (10th edition) SURYA KIRAN Nepal Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024-25 (18th edition) VINBAX Vietnam Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 (5th edition) GARUDA SHAKTI Indonesia Special Forces Exercise Annual 2024 (9th edition) SAMPRITI Bangladesh Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 MITRA SHAKTI Sri Lanka Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 (10th edition) MAITREE Thailand Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 (13th edition) HAND IN HAND China Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 INDRA Russia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 AJEYA WARRIOR United Kingdom Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 NOMADIC ELEPHANT Mongolia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 (17th edition) KHANJAR Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 (12th edition) EKUVERIN Maldives Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 AL NAGAH Oman Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 (3rd edition) PRABAL DOSTYK Kazakhstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 DUSTLIK Uzbekistan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 (6th edition) SADA TANSEEQ Saudi Arabia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 TIGER TRIUMPH United States Tri-Service HADR Exercise Annual 2025 (4th edition) DESERT CYCLONE UAE Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 CYCLONE Egypt Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 BOLD KURUKSHETRA Singapore Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2025 KAZIND Kazakhstan Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 HARIMAU SHAKTI Malaysia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 AUSTRA HIND Australia Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024 IMBEX Myanmar Bilateral Army Exercise Annual 2024

3. Multilateral Military Exercises

These involve more than two countries working together to improve defense strategic co-ordination and co-operation among participating nations.

Exercise Name Number of Participant Nations RIMPAC(Rim of the Pacific) 26 MALABAR 4 COBRA-GOLD Asia-Pacific countries Samvedna South Asian Region Nations

These exercises, whether focused on naval operations, air combat, or counter-terrorism, play a significant role in order to strengthen military ties and promoting regional stability.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 Two Paper Combination List; Registration Starts From August 25, Details Here