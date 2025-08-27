National Sports Day 2025: National Sports Day (NSD) falling on August 29, is celebrated across India annually to commemorate the legacy of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This day is celebrated to inspire the youth, by remembering the achievements of their sporting legends, and inspire the youth to do something big in life. This day also encourages physical fitness and celebrates the achievements of athletes. Thus, it emphasises the important place of sports in building a healthy, vibrant and united nation.

During the occasion, the President of India confers awards such as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and Dhyan Chand Award to distinguished sportspersons and coaches. India has produced many international sports legands like PT Usha (Udanpari), Major Dhyan Chand (Hockey Wizard), Sachin Tendulkar (Little Master), Milkha Singh and Neeraj Chopra (Golden Boy) among others. Also Read: UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025: City Slip Link 2025 OUT, UP PET Hall Ticket To Be Released At upsssc.gov.in, Step To Download PDF Here National Sports Day 2025: History India celebrated the first National Sports Day on August 29, 2012. The Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, who was born on this day in 1905. He is widely regarded as the 'Hockey Magician', 'Jadugar' and one of the greatest hockey players in history.

National Sports Day 2025: Theme The main message of the campaign this year is "Ek Ghanta, Khel Ke Maidan Mein". The main objective of the theme is to encourage every Indian citizen to spend at least 1 hour a day in any form of physical activity. The initiative aims to tackle the modern world health problem, promote health across all age groups, and promote a healthy environment.

Significance Of National Sports Day: National Sports Day is of utmost importance to honour the legacy of Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, who won three Olympic gold medals and scored over 400 goals. The day recognises sports as an integral part of life and emphasises the importance of physical fitness, discipline, teamwork and resilience among citizens.

It is a national call to the masses to adopt an active lifestyle and acknowledges the important role of sports in the development of unity and patriotism. Development of relevant infrastructure and nurturing of grassroots talent on this occasion is not a mere formality but an attempt to set an example to take India to greater heights on the world sports stage.

National Awards are presented to eminent sportspersons and coaches to set an example for the younger generation and inspire them to excel in sports. It is a symbolic recognition of India’s commitment to building a healthier and more dynamic society through sports and physical activities.