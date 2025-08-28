11:48 AM, 28 Aug 2025

Step 1. Students must visit the official Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) website: https://skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a link for the ‘NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025’ or ‘Click here to Check AITT Result.’

Step 3. Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new login page, where you have to enter your details.

Step 4. After double-checking your details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button.

Step 5. Your NCVT ITI Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details and download it for future reference.,