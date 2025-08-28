- By Anshika Verma
- Thu, 28 Aug 2025 11:55 AM (IST)
NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025 Date and Time Live: The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has announced the results for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations today, August 28, 2025 on their official website. As lakhs of students across the country who have appeared for the All India Trade Tests (AITT) were eagerly waiting for their results to be declared soon. Students will be able to access their scorecards on the official Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal, skillindiadigital.gov.in. The results will be published for both the first and second-year students who have appeared for the Computer-Based Theory (CBT) and Practical examinations in July and August 2025. Candidates are advised to check their results by using their unique Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and Date of Birth.
- 11:54 AM, 28 Aug 2025
Skill India ITI Result 2025 Live: Examination Dates
The Practical examination were conducted from July 15 to July 22, 2025 and CBT theory examination were conducted from July 28 to August 20, 2025.
- 11:48 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Result 2025 1st year, 2nd Year Exams:
Step 1. Students must visit the official Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) website: https://skillindiadigital.gov.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, there will be a link for the ‘NCVT MIS ITI Result 2025’ or ‘Click here to Check AITT Result.’
Step 3. Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new login page, where you have to enter your details.
Step 4. After double-checking your details, click on the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button.
Step 5. Your NCVT ITI Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details and download it for future reference.,
- 11:41 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025 Date and Time Live:
The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has relaesed the results for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations today and students can now download thier scorecards.
- 11:37 AM, 28 Aug 2025
Skill India ITI Result 2025 Live Updates:
In case of any errors or issues in accessing the result or downloading the scoercard, students must contact the examination in-charge or principal of your ITI immediately for guidance.
- 11:32 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCTV ITI Exam Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check?
skillindiadigital.gov.in
- 11:29 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Result 2025 1st year, 2nd Year Exams: What to do after result?
Studenst are advised to immediately check all personal and academic details on the marksheet for any discrepancies.
- 11:26 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025 Live Updates: How to check?
- 11:22 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025 OUT Live: Results Declared!
The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has officially announced the results for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations today on August 28, 2025.
- 11:16 AM, 28 Aug 2025
Skill India ITI Result 2025 Live: Total Students
Lakhs of students across the country who have appeared for the All India Trade Tests (AITT) are waiting for the results.
- 11:15 AM, 28 Aug 2025
- 11:12 AM, 28 Aug 2025
Skill India ITI Result 2025 Live: Official Website
- 11:12 AM, 28 Aug 2025
NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025 Date and Time Live:
Welcome to the live blog of the Daily Jagran. Here, we will update you with the latest information regarding the NCVT ITI Exam Result 2025.,