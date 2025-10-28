NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The MCC has officially relaesed the counselling schedule for the NEET PG 2025 on their official website. The students were eagerly waiting for the PG counselling schedule to be released soon. The students are advised to keep their certificates and documents ready for the counselling process.

The MCC has commenced the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 1 on their website. Candidates can register for NEET PG counselling 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates are now waiting for the round-wise NEET PG counselling schedule 2025.

for more updates regarding the upcoming counselling schedule stay connect with The Daily Jagran live blog.