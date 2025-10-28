- By Anshika Verma
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The MCC has officially relaesed the counselling schedule for the NEET PG 2025 on their official website. The students were eagerly waiting for the PG counselling schedule to be released soon. The students are advised to keep their certificates and documents ready for the counselling process.
The MCC has commenced the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 1 on their website. Candidates can register for NEET PG counselling 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates are now waiting for the round-wise NEET PG counselling schedule 2025.
- 04:41 PM, 28 Oct 2025
N EET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Counselling Process
1. Registration and fee payment
2. Choice filling and locking
3. Seat allotment
4. Reporting to the institute
- 04:29 PM, 28 Oct 2025
- 03:44 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Check Registration Dates
The registration process for the NEET PG 2025 will be conducted from December 8, 2025 to December 14, 2025.
- 03:36 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Students who will complete the choice filling and locking process before November 5, 2025 will be able to check their seat allotment result.
- 03:26 PM, 28 Oct 2025
Step 1: Visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
Click on 'PG medical' tab
Step 2: Now, click on the 'New candidate registration' link displayed on screen
Step 3: Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the mandatory details
Step 4: Fill the application form and pay the counselling registration fees
Step 5: Download the filled application form and save it for future reference.
- 03:13 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Important Dates
Students can check the NEET PG important dates 2025 for MD/ MS admission process at 50% AIQ seats from below:,
NEET PG Counselling Registration 2025 Last Date
December 14, 2025
NEET PG NRI Document Submission Last Date
October 28, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Reset Registration Last Date
November 5, 2025
- 02:53 PM, 28 Oct 2025
The students must note that the admission and reporting date for the NEET PG 2025 is December 18 to 26, 2025.
- 02:51 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Choice-Filling Dates
The Choice filling and locking dates for the NEET PG Counselling 2025 is December 9 to December 14, 2025.
- 02:49 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Registration Dates
The online registration for the NEET PG 2025 will take place between December 8, 2025 to December 14, 2025.
- 02:46 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT Live: Result Date
The MCC will announce the round 1 seat allotment result on November 8, 2025 on their official website.
- 02:44 PM, 28 Oct 2025
The NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registrations have already commenced. The last date for cadidates to register for NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment is November 5, 2025. MCC has also commenced the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 choice filling process.
- 02:40 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Live: Reservation Policy
- 02:38 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT Live: Direct Link
- 02:37 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT Live: Steps to check
- 02:35 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT Live: List of Documents
-NEET PG admit card 2025
-Class X marksheet as birth certificate
-NEET PG 2025 scorecard
-Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
-Internship Completion Certificate
-MBBS Degree Certificate
-MBBS Marksheet
-Valid, non-expired and authentic photo ID proof
-Any other document required by the authorities.
- 02:31 PM, 28 Oct 2025
The MCC has officially announced the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule on their website.
- 01:17 PM, 28 Oct 2025
How to Participate in NEET PG 2025 Counselling?
- 12:01 PM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling Exam Live Updates: Documents Required for NEET PG Counselling 2025
- 11:25 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2025 Live: Check Round-Wise Schedule At mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the NEET PG 2025 counselling dates on the official websites. The MCC NEET PG Counselling dates 2025 have been released in the PDF Format. As per the counselling schedule, the MCC NEET PG counselling regsitration 2025 for round 1 will end on November 5, 2025.
- 10:49 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Check Key Dates
Students can check the NEET PG important dates 2025 for MD/ MS admission process at 50% AIQ seats from below:,
NEET PG NRI Document Submission Last Date
October 28, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Reset Registration Last Date
November 5, 2025
- 10:39 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Live: 2,337 New PG Medical Seats Approved
The National Medical Commission has introduced an additional 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats in NEET PG 2025 counselling process. Now, a total of 52,244 PG medical seats for the academic session 2025-26 is available under AIQ and state quota.
- 10:31 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Reservation Policy
Reservation Policy of the Central Government for the NEET-PG Counsellingin All India Quota is as follows:
- S.C.- 15%
- S.T.- 7.5%
- O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
- EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
- PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
- 10:26 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Live Updates: SC Hearing Today
The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a petition regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) today. which has been adjourned several times, is raising hopes for clarity on the examination process. Students are eagerly waiting for updates on the timeline for seat allocation and admission procedures for PG medical courses. The hearing is expected to address critical issues regarding the release of the question paper instead of the question ID and provide more clarity and transparency in the examination, like other national-level entrance tests.
- 10:25 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Conversion Algorithm
The conversion of seats will be carried out during the online third round. The said conversion will be done only when the eligible Candidates belonging to the said Category have been exhausted. The algorithm for conversion of category is as follows:
- 10:22 AM, 28 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Steps to Registration For Counselling Process
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling 2025
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Srep 4: Complete the registration process
Step 5: Save and click on submit