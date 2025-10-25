02:33 PM, 27 Oct 2025

Candidates are informed that they will be shown only the Clear-cut Vacancies in Round 1. Also, the vacancy position of the seats will be shown in three categories during Round 2, which are as follows:

a) Clear-cut vacancies- The seats which have not been allotted in Round 1.

b) Virtual Vacancies- Any Candidate who has been allotted a seat in Round 1 and has opted for up- gradation in Round 2, the allotted seats of Round 1 will be shown as virtual vacancy in Round 2 and Candidates can fill the said seat during the choice filling in Round 2. However, such seats will be allotted in Round 2 if the allottee of Round 1 vacates/upgrades in Round 2.

c) The candidate is now allowed to upgrade seat from second round to third round.