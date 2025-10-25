- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 07:12 PM (IST)
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: The students are eagerly waiting for the PG counselling schedule to be released soon. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon publish the official schedule for the NEET PG 2025 Counselling on their official website. The students are advised to keep their certificates and documents ready for the counselling process.
The MCC has commenced the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 1 on their website. Candidates can register for NEET PG counselling 2025 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. Meanwhile, candidates are now waiting for the round-wise NEET PG counselling schedule 2025.
- 07:11 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Reservation Policy
Reservation Policy of the Central Government for the NEET-PG Counsellingin All India Quota is as follows:
- S.C.- 15%
- S.T.- 7.5%
- O.B.C.- (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list- 27%
- EWS- as per Central Government norms- 10%
- PwD- Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms- 5%
- 06:31 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 LIVE Updates:
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the reset registration link of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling. One can register for NEET PG 2025 counselling for admission to 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats at mcc.nic.in.
- 04:43 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Check Key Dates
Students can check the NEET PG important dates 2025 for MD/ MS admission process at 50% AIQ seats from below:,
NEET PG Counselling Registration 2025 Last Date
To be Announced
NEET PG NRI Document Submission Last Date
October 28, 2025
NEET PG 2025 Reset Registration Last Date
November 5, 2025
- 03:32 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Supreme Court hearing tomorrow
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the NEET PG 2025 transparency case on October 28, 2025, which may affect the start of counseling. The petition, filed by 14 NEET PG students, seeks more transparency in the exam process, including the release of full question papers, and could impact both All India Quota (AIQ) and state quota admissions.
- 02:33 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates:
Candidates are informed that they will be shown only the Clear-cut Vacancies in Round 1. Also, the vacancy position of the seats will be shown in three categories during Round 2, which are as follows:
a) Clear-cut vacancies- The seats which have not been allotted in Round 1.
b) Virtual Vacancies- Any Candidate who has been allotted a seat in Round 1 and has opted for up- gradation in Round 2, the allotted seats of Round 1 will be shown as virtual vacancy in Round 2 and Candidates can fill the said seat during the choice filling in Round 2. However, such seats will be allotted in Round 2 if the allottee of Round 1 vacates/upgrades in Round 2.
c) The candidate is now allowed to upgrade seat from second round to third round.
- 01:25 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Will the registration for NEET – PG counselling be done through online mode?
Yes, Registration for NEET – PG Counselling conducted by MCC can only be submitted online through Medical Counselling Committee website www.mcc.nic.in. Registration submitted through any other mode shall be summarily rejected.
- 01:23 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates:
Registration for Round 1 of PG Counselling 2025 has commenced. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the Information Bulletin for PG Counselling 2025 before proceeding with the registration process
- 12:35 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Merit List
-All India rank in the exam
-All India 50 per cent quota rank
-All India 50 per cent category rank
-State quota or private medical colleges/ AFMS Rank
- 12:18 PM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 LIVE: Is NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Out?
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has not yet released the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes. However, registration for Round 1 of the NEET PG Counselling has commenced on the mcc.nic.in.
- 11:21 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: HP NEET PG Counselling registration Begins
The Atal Mediacal and Research University ( AMRU) has started the Himachal Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (HP NEET PG) 2025 counselling registration process at official website amruhp.ac.in
- 11:11 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates:
The application/registration process for counselling involves the following steps:
1. Creating a profile on the official website of MCC
2. Completing the application form of NEET PG 2025 counselling
3. Uploading the required documents
4. Depositing the application fee for counselling (credit card/ debit card/ net banking)
5. Choice filling and locking
6. Printing a copy of the duly filled application form
- 10:41 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Is NEET 2025 all India counselling started?
NEET PG 2025 All India Quota counselling registration has begun on October 17, 2025, via the MCC portal. While candidates can register and submit documents, the full counselling schedule and seat allotment rounds are yet to be finalised, pending the SC hearing on oct 28.
- 09:37 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 counselling Schedule Awaited
While the registration reset and NRI verification processes are underway, the MCC has not yet released the complete NEET PG counselling schedule or the final seat matrix.
- 06:56 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling LIVE: RESET Registration Option for Round-1 Open at mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the reset registration option for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling. According to the official notification, the link will be active until 10 am on November 5, 2025. Students applying can complete the registration process at mcc.nic.in
- 06:43 AM, 27 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: When will the hearing be scheduled?
The Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea and the petition to release the question paper on October 28, 2025. A bench led by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan will evaluate the petition filed by 14 NEET PG students, who have requested the court to direct the NBEMS to provide more clarity in the NEET PG exam process
- 09:19 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2025 LIVE: NEET PG 2025 Registrations Open?
Yes, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting NEET PG 2025 registration for MBBS and BDS graduates seeking admission to MD and MS programmes across various medical and dental colleges in India through the centralized counselling process.
- 08:16 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates and Schedule Soon At mcc.nic.in
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will imminently release the NEET PG counselling dates for 2025. Aspiring candidates can access the round-wise schedule on the MCC's official website. While specific dates are pending, online registration for NEET PG 2025 counselling has already commenced, with students able to apply via mcc.nic.in.
The MCC is facilitating the counselling process for 50% of the All India Quota seats in MD and MS courses. Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on dates, ensuring they complete their registration and choice filling within the stipulated timelines to secure their desired postgraduate medical admissions.
- 06:01 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: NEET PG Counselling Faces Seat Blocking Issues, Says Candidate
A PG aspirant claimed that NEET PG counselling is tougher than the exam, citing seat blocking and lack of coordination between state and AIQ rounds. He described himself as a victim of the issue and alleged that scams further complicate the admission process.
- 05:33 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: When will the hearing be scheduled?
The Supreme Court will hear the NEET PG 2025 transparency plea and the petition to release the question paper on October 28, 2025. A bench led by Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan will evaluate the petition filed by 14 NEET PG students, who have requested the court to direct the NBEMS to provide more clarity in the NEET PG exam process
- 05:03 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan medical colleges asked to follow fee structure
The Rajasthan government has directed all private medical colleges to adhere to the approved fee structure and warned of strict action for violations. The medical education secretary said the move follows complaints that some colleges were charging higher fees by promoting 15% of seats as "management quota" without approval.
- 04:20 PM, 26 Oct 2025
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Forfeiture of security deposit
MCC will forfeit the refundable security deposit submitted by candidates for NEET PG Counselling 2025 in the following cases:
Where a candidate has been allotted a seat in Round 2 or subsequent rounds (Round 3, vacant seats/further rounds) and does not report or join the allotted college to complete the admission process.
If admission is cancelled after allotment due to any reason; if the candidate provides incorrect information at the time of registration on the basis of which a seat could be allotted to him/her and is subsequently cancelled by the admission authority at the time of reporting; or if he/she fails to produce the required documents at the time of admission.
- 03:30 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling Dates 2025 LIVE: Is NEET 2025 all India counselling started?
NEET PG 2025 All India Quota counselling registration has begun on October 17, 2025, via the MCC portal. While candidates can register and submit documents, the full counselling schedule and seat allotment rounds are yet to be finalised, pending the SC hearing on oct 28.
- 02:50 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 LIVE Updates: SC Hearing Scheduled for Oct 28
The Supreme Court will hear a petition on transparency in NEET PG 2025 on October 28, 2025. Fourteen NEET PG 2025 candidates have reportedly filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking further clarity in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) examination process.
The students further want the Supreme Court to direct the NBE to bring transparency to the examination process.
- 02:45 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates:
Chhath Puja is not a major festival in West Bengal, but Jagadhatri Puja is also celebrated around the same time in the state.
This festival, dedicated to Goddess Jagadhatri, symbolizes patience, strength, and divine energy. Schools in Chandannagar, Krishnanagar, and Murshidabad will be closed on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, and some schools will also be closed on October 27 and 28 for Chhath.
- 01:42 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live News: Is Counselling To Be Conducted In Offline Mode?
No, NEET PG 2025 counseling will be conducted online. Students who have passed the NEET PG 2025 exam can apply for MD and MS admissions using their NEET PG scores. It is important to note that MCC will conduct counseling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while state counseling bodies will handle the counseling process for the remaining 50% of seats.
- 01:22 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates:How to Get Counselling Schedule PDF?
The Medical Counseling Committee is responsible for conducting the counseling process for MD/MS admissions to 50% of All India Quota seats. All the latest updates and news regarding NEET PG 2025 counseling will be shared on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. Students should regularly check the NEET PG counseling website to stay updated and ensure they don't miss any important information. However, whenever new information is available, it will be posted on this page.
- 12:22 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Srep 4: Complete the registration process
Step 5: Save and click on submit
- 12:07 PM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Live:
The Medical Counselling Committee has activated the reset registration option for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling. According to the official notification, the link will be active until 10 am on November 5, 2025. Students applying can complete the registration process at mcc.nic.in
- 11:26 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Category-wise Reservation Criteria
The NEET PG 2025 counselling process adheres to specific reservation criteria for eligible candidates across different categories.,
Category Reservation Percentage OBC 27% SC 15% EWS 10% ST 7.5% PwD 5%
- 11:22 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live: Steps To Apply
Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET PG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the new registration link
Step 3: Login using the application number and password
Srep 4: Complete the registration process
Step 5: Save and click on submit
- 10:30 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Students Express Disappointment
NEET PG 2025 aspirants are frustrated by the delayed release of counselling dates, fearing further academic session delays. Students have voiced disappointment with MCC, NMC, and NBE for perceived mismanagement, stating this uncertainty heightens their anxiety regarding the admission process. The lack of clarity is creating significant stress among candidates.
- 10:06 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates: Cutoff
Candidates can check here the category-wise cutoff for admissions,
Category Minimum Qualifying/Eligibility Criteria Cutoff Scores General/ EWS 50th Percentile 276 General Category PwBD 45th Percentile 255 SC/ST/ OBC Category 40th Percentile 235
- 09:51 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: RESET Registration Option for Round-1 Open at mcc.nic.in
The RESET Registration option for Round-1 of PG Counselling 2025 has been activated and is available up to 10:00 A.M of 5th Nov. 2025.
- 09:31 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Live:
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the reset registration option for NEET PG 2025 round 1 counselling. According to the official notification, the link will be active until 10 am on November 5, 2025. Students applying can complete the registration process at mcc.nic.in.
- 08:43 AM, 26 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
Many NEET PG 2025 candidates have expressed their frustration and anger over the non-release of NEET PG 2025 counselling dates and schedule. ,
- 06:07 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live Updates:
-Visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
-Click on 'PG medical' tab available on homepage
-Click on 'New candidate registration' link from the bottom of the page
-Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the necessary details
-Fill the application form of NEET PG 2025 and pay the counselling registration fees
- 04:45 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates: Crucial Documents
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card,,
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter,,
Internship Completion Certificate,,
MBBS Degree & All Year Mark Sheets,,
Medical Registration Certificate,,
Class 10th & 12th Certificates,,
Valid Government ID Proof,,
-
- 04:43 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Live:
NEET PG counselling dates 2025 is yet to be released by the Medical Counselling Committee.
- 04:35 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: Category-wise reservation criteria
OBC: 27%,
SC: 15%,
EWS: 10%,
ST: 7.5%,
PwD: 5%,
-
- 04:25 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live:
Many NEET PG 2025 candidates have expressed their frustration and anger over the non-release of NEET PG 2025 counselling dates and schedule.
- 04:15 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: What is AIQ Counselling Process For?
50% Seats of BHU
50% Seats of AMU
100% DNB seats
50% AIQ seats of DU/Central Institutes.
- 03:58 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: Things required for counselling
1. Working Laptop/ Computer desktop
2. Stable internet connection to fill application form
3. Debit/ Credit card or NET banking details for fee payment
4. Internet browser, i.e. Google Chrome/ Internet Explorer/ Firefox
5. Scanned copy of personal and educational documents.
- 03:46 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live:
The students must keep a close check on the official website of the MCC.
- 03:40 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates: Keep these documents ready
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card,,
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter,,
Internship Completion Certificate,,
MBBS Degree & All Year Mark Sheets,,
Medical Registration Certificate,,
Class 10th & 12th Certificates,,
Valid Government ID Proof,,
-
- 03:33 PM, 25 Oct 2025
MP NEET PG 2025 Couunselling Live:
The Directorate of Medical Education has opened the MP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 registration process.
- 03:30 PM, 25 Oct 2025
MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: Steps to apply
-Visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
-Click on 'PG medical' tab available on homepage
-Click on 'New candidate registration' link from the bottom of the page
-Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the necessary details
-Fill the application form of NEET PG 2025 and pay the counselling registration fees
- 03:23 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates: MP NEET PG Counselling
The registration process for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG 2025 has been commenced on the website, students can apply.
- 03:22 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: What to do after registration?
After registration, candidates are required to log in to the counselling portal. Enter the preference of choices for the course and college.
- 03:15 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates:
The NMC has approved a total of 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for the NEET PG 2025 counselling.
- 03:10 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Live: Category-wise distribution
Category Reservation (%) OBC 27% SC 15% EWS 10% ST 7.5% PwD 5%
- 03:08 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The registration process for seeking admission into 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats through NEET PG 2025 counselling is current underway.
- 02:47 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: NEET PG Result
The NEET PG results 2025 were published on August 19, however, the answer key with full questions were note released.
- 02:41 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling ive Updates:
The candidates are advised to keep their documents, including rank cards, scores, and category certificates, ready for registration process.
- 01:42 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live:
The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the MCC to stay updated with the announcement of the schedule.
- 01:34 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counseling Live: Steps to check
-Visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
-Click on 'PG medical' tab available on homepage
-Click on 'New candidate registration' link from the bottom of the page
-Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the necessary details
-Fill the application form of NEET PG 2025 and pay the counselling registration fees
- 01:27 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card,,
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter,,
Internship Completion Certificate,,
MBBS Degree & All Year Mark Sheets,,
Medical Registration Certificate,,
Class 10th & 12th Certificates,,
Valid Government ID Proof,,
-
- 01:10 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The MCC has also asked the students applying under the NRI quota to submit their certificates and documents by October 28, 2025.
- 01:03 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live: Regsitration Updates
The registration process for seeking admission into 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats through NEET PG 2025 counselling is current underway.
- 01:00 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
In the previous session, round 1 registration lasted 59 days. This year, candidates may be allowed to register until November end.
- 12:52 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: New Seats Added
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a total of 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for the NEET PG 2025 counselling process.
- 12:47 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The candidates are advised to keep their documents, including rank cards, scores, and category certificates, ready for registration process.
- 12:42 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling LIVE: Check website
The students are advised to keep a close check on the official website of the MCC to stay updated with the announcement of the schedule.
- 12:36 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: Check Category-wise distribution
Category Reservation (%) OBC 27% SC 15% EWS 10% ST 7.5% PwD 5%
- 12:33 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The seat allotment outcome of Round 1 will be announced on the basis of filled choices and merit rank.
- 12:30 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Live:
Although the full counselling timetable is not yet out, officials have urged all shortlisted candidates to register at the earliest.
- 12:26 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: List of required Documents
1. Working Laptop/ Computer desktop
2. Stable internet connection to fill application form
3. Debit/ Credit card or NET banking details for fee payment
4. Internet browser, i.e. Google Chrome/ Internet Explorer/ Firefox
5. Scanned copy of personal and educational documents
- 12:24 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved a total of 2,337 new postgraduate medical seats for the NEET PG 2025 counselling.
- 12:20 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live Updates:
Those students who have passed the NEET PG 2025 entrance test can now register for admission into MD and MS postgraduate medical programmes.
- 12:17 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Live: Registration
The MCC has commenced the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 1.
- 12:14 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates: Steps to apply
-Visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in
-Click on 'PG medical' tab available on homepage
-Click on 'New candidate registration' link from the bottom of the page
-Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the necessary details
-Fill the application form of NEET PG 2025 and pay the counselling registration fees
- 12:06 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Live: Documents Required
NEET PG 2025 Admit Card,
NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter,
Internship Completion Certificate,
MBBS Degree & All Year Mark Sheets,
Medical Registration Certificate,
Class 10th & 12th Certificates,
Valid Government ID Proof,
-
- 12:04 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Live: Official Website
mcc.nic.in
- 12:03 PM, 25 Oct 2025
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Live Updates:
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon publish the NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule on their website.