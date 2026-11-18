The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has officially released the document verification schedule today on November 17, 2026, for the successful candidates of the 71st Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination. The verification will be carried out from December 1, 2026, to December 28, 2026, and the schedule is available on the website of the Commission, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
Candidates can download their certificate and other documents from November 28 to December 28, 2026. Login needs to be done using the User Name and Password. Then the candidate needs to click on the "Download uploaded document" link on the dashboard of the Unified 71st Combined Competitive Examination.
एकीकृत 71वीं संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा: दस्तावेज सत्यापन का कार्यक्रम जारी! दस्तावेज सत्यापन की तिथि: 01 से 28 दिसंबर 2026 Watermark दस्तावेज डाउनलोड: 28 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर 2026 अभ्यर्थी आयोग की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर Login कर अपने Watermark दस्तावेज डाउनलोड करें एवं सत्यापन के समय प्रस्तुत करें। #BPSC #BPSC71stCCE #BPSCUpdate #71stBPSC #BPSC71Result #CompetitiveExam #BPSCUpdates #BPSCDV #71stCCE #71stDV— Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 18, 2026
BPSC 71st CCE Document Verification: Key Dates
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Event
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Date
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Document Verification
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December 1 to December 28, 2026
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Watermarked Document Download
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November 28 to December 28, 2026
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Form-1 Availability (Document Verification)
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From November 28, 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 71st CCE Document Verification: Key Instructions
The Commission has explicitly stated that once the dates for document verification, scheduled between December 1 and December 28, 2026, have passed, candidates will not be given any further opportunity. Candidates should take note of the schedule provided on the website and download the watermarked documents to present on the day of verification.