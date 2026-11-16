Registration for Stray Vacancy Round 2 has commenced for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026. Those aspiring candidates who have qualified in NEET UG can register themselves for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BNYS programmes through ayush.mponline.gov.in. The last date of application for this registration is 11:59 PM on November 16. The merit list for Stray Vacancy Round 2 is out on November 14, whereas candidates also need to go for document verification at help centres since registration alone would not be sufficient.

MP AYUSH Stray Vacancy Round 2: Important Dates Counselling Activity Date Online registration November 15–16, 2026 Registration form editing (eligible newly registered candidates) November 15–16, 2026 Document verification at help centres November 16–17, 2026 Publication of vacant seat status November 19, 2026 Publication of merit list November 19, 2026 Online choice filling and locking November 20–21, 2026 College-wise merit list November 25, 2026 Reporting at allotted colleges November 26–27, 2026 How to Apply for MP AYUSH Counselling 2026 The candidates are advised to go to the official website, ayush.mponline.gov.in, and then click on the MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 link. Following this, they have to enter the necessary information along with the NEET UG details and fill the form successfully after which they should review their form and submit it. They will need to download the confirmation copy for future reference purposes. Document Verification and Help Centres The process of registration is just the beginning of the counselling process. Candidates will need to get the documents verified from the concerned help centers on November 16-17, 2026. It is essential to complete the verification process, otherwise the entire process of counselling will remain incomplete.

What Happens After Registration? After the closure of the registration process, the vacant seat list along with the merit list and the eligibility list will be declared by the Directorate of AYUSH on November 19, 2026. Then qualified candidates can choose and confirm their colleges between November 20 and 21. Then the college wise merit list will be declared on November 25, while candidates assigned with the seats will need to join their respective colleges between November 26 and 27.