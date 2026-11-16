The seat allotment result for (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate) NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 will be declared tomorrow on the official website of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The candidates who appeared in the counselling process will be able to view their seat allotment status after the declaration of the result.

Seat allotment will be done according to NEET PG 2026 Rank, choices filled during submission, seat availability and reservation criteria. Candidates who don’t get their seat allotted can participate in subsequent counselling rounds. ALSO READ: ICSI CSEET October 2026 Result Out: Bhakti Sanjay Shah Bags Rank 1; Direct Links And Toppers List Here What Are the Criteria for Seat Allotment Round 2? Round 2 result will decide the college and course allotment for the candidate. The four criteria that will influence the seat allotment are NEET PG 2026 Rank, choices filled during submission, seat availability and reservation criteria.

Documents Required for Reporting: The documents that would be generally required are NEET PG admit card, scorecard, MBBS degree certificate, internship certificate, identity proof, allotment letter, and others as specified by the counselling authority. ALSO READ: Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 16): Check Top National, International, And Sports News Here In Case You Have Not Got an Allocation: Students who do not get an allocation in Round 2 can participate in the subsequent counselling rounds, depending on their eligibility. Students can keep visiting the MCC website for more details about the result and reporting procedure. The result can be checked on the MCC counselling website after it is made available.