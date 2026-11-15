The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the result of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for the October 2026 session today, November 15. The result link is now active on the official website, icsi.edu, where candidates can check their scores.

Along with the result, the toppers’ list was also released. Bhakti Sanjay Shah secured Rank 1, Abhimanyu Singh Rajput bagged Rank 2, and Manjiree Joshi took Rank 3. ICSI also noted that no physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to all applicants.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers’ List Rank Name Roll Number 1 Bhakti Sanjay Shah 114599 2 Abhimanyu Singh Rajput 111413 3 Manjiree Joshi 114290 Steps to Download Visit the official ICSI website, icsi.edu. Click the CSEET October 2026 result link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and registration number. Submit the details to view your result. Download the e-marksheet and save a copy, since no physical copy will be issued. Next CSEET Exam Schedule -Exam dates: February 1 to 4, 2027 -Application start date: November 16, 2026 -How to apply: Fill out the form on icsi.edu once the link is activated