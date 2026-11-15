AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026 Out: If you have applied for the All India Bar Examination 22 (AIBE-XXII), here is an important update for you. The Bar Council of India (BCI) has made available the admit cards of the All India Bar Examination 22 (AIBE-XXII). Candidates can download their admit cards from allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE 22 exam is scheduled for November 29, 2026.

The AIBE is a nationwide certification examination for law graduates, conducted to get a 'Certificate of Practice' that gives permission to law graduates to practice law. Even final-year law students are eligible to appear in this exam. ALSO READ: Delhi School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools To Remain Closed On November 16 Due To Chhath Puja AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026 Out: Passing Marks For passing the AIBE exam, 45 per cent marks are needed by candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories. And 40 per cent marks are to be obtained by candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories.

Steps To Download AIBE 22 Admit Card 2026 OUT

Step 1: First visit the official website of All India Bar Examination: allindiabarexamination.com. Step 2: Next, click on the link labeled “Admit Card (AIBE-XXII)” displayed on the homepage.



Step 3: A new login page will appear; enter your registration number (login ID) and either your password or date of birth.



Step 4: After entering the required details, click the 'Submit' button.



Step 5: Your AIBE 22 admit card will be displayed on the screen.



Step 6: Candidates should then take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

AIBE Admit Card 2026 Direct Link Candidates will get the direct link here to download the AIBE Admit Card 2026 below: Direct Link to Download AIBE Admit Card 2026 AIBE XXII 2026 Exam Pattern: The AIBE XXII is a 100-mark examination that will cover various aspects of law, including Constitutional Law, the Indian Penal Code, Intellectual Property, the Evidence Act, Family Law, Administrative Law, Cyber Law, Taxation Law, the Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Law, the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Land Acquisition Act, and more.