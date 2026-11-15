The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the dates for the Class 10 board examinations 2027. The Odisha Matric exams will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27, 2027, for students appearing in the Annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination during the 2026-27 session.

The board will hold the papers in a single morning shift across the state, from 9 am to 11:30 am. Students appearing for the Mathematics paper will get an additional 15 minutes, and that exam will end at 11:45 am.

ALSO READ: AIBE XXII Admit Card 2026 OUT: BCI Releases AIBE 22 Hall Tickets At allindiabarexamination.com; Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027

Date Subject / Examination March 12, 2027 First Language March 15, 2027 General Science March 17, 2027 Mathematics (15 minutes extra time) March 18, 2027 Visual Art Practical March 19, 2027 Social Science March 24, 2027 Second Language March 25, 2027 Third Language – Hindi March 27, 2027 Third Language – Sanskrit, Odia, Persian and Vocational Education Theory

The First Language exam will include papers in different language options, while the Second Language paper will cover English and Hindi. The last exam, on March 27, will cover Sanskrit, Odia and Persian, along with vocational education theory papers.

Odisha Matric Exam 2027: Important Details

Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Examination Annual HSC / Class 10 Academic session 2026-27 Exam start date March 12, 2027 Last exam date March 27, 2027 Exam timing 9 am to 11:30 am Mathematics timing 9 am to 11:45 am Official website bseodisha.nic.in

BSE Odisha Class 10 Time Table 2027 OUT: Extra Time for Mathematics:

There is an additional provision of 15 minutes for the subject of Mathematics. Hence, the time for completing the question paper will be 11:45 am instead of 11:30 am. Examinations will be conducted in one sitting per day and will include both regular and ex-regular students writing their annual examinations.

ALSO READ: Delhi School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools To Remain Closed On November 16 Due To Chhath Puja