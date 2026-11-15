Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 16, 2026): In today’s news headlines, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The news will cover significant government announcements, recent sports occurrences, and worldwide developments that affect individuals across the globe. Students will gain a better understanding of current affairs and the world around them through these news headlines.

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School Assembly National News Headlines For November 16

1. Cyclone Akvan to move towards Andhra coast by November 19, rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, Bengal

2. Congress wants to contest 181 seats in 2027 U.P. polls, indicates Akhilesh

3. Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG prices in Mumbai by Rs 1.5/kg, sixth hike since May

4. No rainfall alerts for Andhra as depression to turn severe cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal by November 17

5. William and Kate visit Mumbai for Earthshot Prize ceremony

School Assembly International News Headlines For November 16

1. India votes against UNGA resolution calling for global moratorium on death penalty

2. U.S. suggested Kyiv cede land to Russia in exchange for joining NATO, says Zelenskyy

3. U.S. air travel should recover from ground stop by end of November 15, FAA says

4. IPL founder Lalit Modi acquires British citizenship, calls it ‘home for many years’

5. Indian student jailed for 30 years for online child sex abuse in U.K.

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines For November 16

1. Aaryavir Sehwag, Virender Sehwag’s son, takes first steps towards forging own identity

2. Assistant RO accepts nominations of P.T. Usha, Harjinder Singh; rejects objections

3. AUS vs ENG second ODI: Tom Banton’s century powers England to 355-6 against Australia

4. Lakshya Sen beats Koki Watanabe to win Kumamoto Masters Japan Open

5. Aryna Sabalenka apologizes for on-court outburst in WTA Finals loss to Svitolina