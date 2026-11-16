IIM Bangalore Admission 2026: The response sheet of the Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 will be released soon by IIM Bangalore. Those candidates who have taken this exam can check their recorded answers along with provisional marks from the official website, ug.iimb.ac.in.

The Undergraduate Admission Test (UGAT) 2026 was conducted at IIM Bangalore on November 15, 2026, for the purpose of admission into the undergraduate course. The total number of registered candidates was 12,137, out of which 11,161 candidates appeared. Thus, the overall attendance percentage came to about 92 per cent. While 55 per cent of the attendance comprised male candidates, 45 percent consisted of female candidates.

Through the response sheet, candidates will be able to view the answers they provided during the examination. Along with the recorded responses, the institute will also make provisional scores available via its undergraduate admission portal.

As per the institute's announcement, candidates will receive an email containing instructions on how to access their response sheets and provisional scores. They should check both their registered email address and the official website for the download link.

The final scorecards are expected to be released in the week following the publication of the response sheets and provisional scores.

Direct Link To Official Website

What Is The IIM Bangalore UGAT 2026 Exam Pattern?

The entrance examination was held at 44 examination centers in 30 different cities. Question paper comprised of three parts which were Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

Candidates were allotted a total of 135 minutes for the exam. Extra time was allowed to PwBD candidates according to the prescribed norms.