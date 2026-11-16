SSB Odisha Exam 2026: Schedule of Computer Based Test has been rescheduled by State Selection Board Odisha, including the date of December, 1, 2026 as another day for conducting the examination. The examinations will also be held on 21, 23, 25, and 27 November and 02 December with three shifts in a day.
City Intimation Slip shall be made available today on 16.11.2026, at 8.00 PM and Hall Tickets will be made available from 18.11.2026 at 8.00 PM.
The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has announced a revised examination schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk in various Departments/Institutions, adding 01.12.2026 as an additional examination date. The City Intimation Slip will be available on 16.11.2026 and the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) will be available from 18.11.2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, https://t.co/zxHIm7Y3TB, for further updates and necessary instructions. #SSBOdisha #ExaminationUpdate— Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) November 16, 2026
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Revised Date for Examination:
The State Selection Board, Odisha, has made one more date, 01.12.2026, for the Computer Based Test for Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk posts along with the other notified dates 21.11.2026, 23.11.2026, 25.11.2026, 27.11.2026 and 02.12.2026. There will be three shifts on each day of the examination. The Notice has been issued as a continuation of Notice No. 1733 dated 07.11.2026, under Advertisement No. 01/2026.
Date for Downloading City Intimation Slip and Hall Ticket:
Candidates will be able to download the City Intimation Slip from 16.11.2026 from 8.00 PM onwards. The Hall Ticket (Admit Card) can be downloaded from 18.11.2026 from 8.00 PM onwards through the given link on the official site of SSB. Candidates should make sure to download both the slips well before the examination.
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Odisha SSB Exam 2026: Candidates' Advice
It is hereby informed to all the candidates who are going to appear in the examination to visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in from time to time for further notifications.
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