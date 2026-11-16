SSB Odisha Exam 2026: Schedule of Computer Based Test has been rescheduled by State Selection Board Odisha, including the date of December, 1, 2026 as another day for conducting the examination. The examinations will also be held on 21, 23, 25, and 27 November and 02 December with three shifts in a day.



City Intimation Slip shall be made available today on 16.11.2026, at 8.00 PM and Hall Tickets will be made available from 18.11.2026 at 8.00 PM.

The State Selection Board (SSB), Odisha, has announced a revised examination schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk in various Departments/Institutions, adding 01.12.2026 as an additional examination date. The City Intimation Slip will be available on 16.11.2026 and the Hall Ticket (Admit Card) will be available from 18.11.2026. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, https://t.co/zxHIm7Y3TB, for further updates and necessary instructions. #SSBOdisha #ExaminationUpdate — Higher Education Department, Govt. of Odisha 🇮🇳 (@DHE_Odisha) November 16, 2026

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Revised Date for Examination:

The State Selection Board, Odisha, has made one more date, 01.12.2026, for the Computer Based Test for Junior Assistant & Junior Clerk posts along with the other notified dates 21.11.2026, 23.11.2026, 25.11.2026, 27.11.2026 and 02.12.2026. There will be three shifts on each day of the examination. The Notice has been issued as a continuation of Notice No. 1733 dated 07.11.2026, under Advertisement No. 01/2026.