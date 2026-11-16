UPMSP Board Exams 2027: The Board of Secondary Education, UP, uploaded the proposed examination centre list, including school-student allocation, for the 2027 High School and Intermediate exams on November 16, 2026. It was approved by the District Centre Determination Committee chaired by the District Magistrate. Objections with valid reasons and evidence can be submitted online through the school ID on upmsp.edu.in by November, 21, 2026.



Principals must verify students’ details such as names, subjects, gender, caste, medium, photo, and roll numbers, and update corrections online. Offline corrections require documents submitted by November 16, 2026.

#upboardpryj #BoardExams2027 https://t.co/V6mJiLNCvX — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Uttar Pradesh (@upboardpryj) November 16, 2026 UP Board 2027: Exam Centre Objections The proposed centre list, covering school and student allocation, is now displayed on upmsp.edu.in. Any student, parent, principal or manager with a complaint can file a representation online through the concerned school ID. Reasonable reasons and supporting evidence must accompany it, and no representation will be accepted after 21-11-2026.

UPMSP Exam Centre List: Correction of Student Details The Principal needs to ensure that there is a verification of the school records against the Board records for the candidates of 2027. Some of the items that need to be verified are the spelling of the name of the student, mother, and father, subject or class, gender, caste, medium (Hindi/English), photograph, and the wrong roll number of High School mentioned during the registration of Class-11.

ALSO READ: AFCAT 2027: Indian Air Force Begins Registration For 284 Posts At afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Fee And Exam Date Offline Corrections and Documentation for UP Board 2027 Any changes in relation to date of birth or in relation to the complete name of the student, mother, and father are done offline. The Principal will have to provide the admission form of the student, the certified copy of the SR Register, and the certified copy of the attendance register before 16.11.2026.