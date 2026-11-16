AFCAT 1 Exam 2027: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 2027 registration process. Interested candidates can now apply for the AFCAT 1 exam through the official website, afcat.edcil.co.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 284 posts in the Indian Air Force. The application window will remain active on the portal until December 11, 2026. Any registration forms submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. The AFCAT 1 exam is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2027. If an applicant has submitted more than one application, only the latest submitted application form against a particular Aadhaar number, will be considered for the issue of admit card. However, the fee deposited while filling additional applications will not be refundable.

Candidates are advised to verify the information in the application form before submitting it as they will not be able to edit the previous details once they have moved to the next stage. AFCAT Registration 2027: Overview Feature Details Exam Name AFCAT 1 Exam 2027 Exam Date January 31, 2027 Nationality Must be a citizen of India Age Limit (Flying Branch) 20 to 24 years (as of January 1, 2028) Age Limit (Ground Duty) 20 to 26 years (as of January 1, 2028) Marital Status Unmarried at commencement; marriage not permitted during training Application Fee Rs 550 + GST (Online payment only, non-refundable) Multiple Applications Only the latest submitted application per Aadhaar considered Exam Duration 2 Hours Question Type 100 Multiple-Choice Questions Total Marks 300 Exam Medium English only AFCAT Registration 2027: Steps To Apply Step 1: Go to official Indian Air Force (IAF) website, i.e., afcat.edcil.co.in. Step 2: On IAF homepage, look for “Apply Online for AFCAT 1” option and click on “New Registration.”

Step 3: Fill in all requested basic details to generate your respective application number and password. Step 4: Now start the online application process. Step 5: To access the AFCAT 1 application form, log in using the credentials that were generated at time of registration. Step 5: Fill out personal and academic information along with exam preference details. Step 6: Upload all necessary documents: recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature. Step 7: Pay AFCAT application fee through net banking, a credit/debit card or UPI. Step 8: Do not forget to download and save the confirmation page for further use. AFCAT Apply Online 2027 Link Active: All those candidates who are eligible and are willing to take the upcoming examination can now complete their online registration process either by simply visiting the official website, i.e., afcat.edcil.co.in, or by clicking on the direct link shared below.