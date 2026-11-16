The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the Round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who completed registration and choice filling for the second round can check their result online. Let’s look at the result date, the reporting schedule, and the complete process for checking the seat allotment.

ALSO READ: IIM Bangalore UG Admission 2026: Response Sheet To Be Out Soon For 11,161 Candidates At ug.iimb.ac.in⁠, Scorecard To Follow When will the NEET PG Round 2 Result 2026 be released? There has been an announcement of the updated NEET PG 2026 Round 2 counselling schedule by the MCC. As per the schedule, the provisional result of the second round will be announced on November 16, 2026, and the seat allotment result will be announced on November 17, 2026.

Students can verify their result from the official website of the MCC. It will provide the information about the college and course allotted to the students. What is the full schedule for MD and MS admissions? The MCC has fixed dates for the various processes of Round 2 counselling. Candidates can see the key dates in the table below. Counselling Process Date Round 2 Registration November 7 to 14, 2026 Registration Edit/Reset November 7 to 14, 2026 Last Date for Payment November 14, 2026 Choice Filling November 10 to 15, 2026 Choice Locking November 14 to 15, 2026 Provisional Result November 16, 2026 Final Seat Allotment Result November 17, 2026 Reporting at College November 18 to 24, 2026 Data Verification by MCC November 25, 2026 This schedule is as per the MCC’s revised notice issued on November 7, 2026. How to check the NEET PG Round 2 Result Candidates can follow the steps below to check their seat allotment result:

1. Visit the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in. 2. Open the PG Medical Counselling 2026 section on the homepage. 3. Click the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link. 4. Enter the required login details. 5. Your seat allotment result will appear on the screen. 6. Carefully check the college and course details in the result. 7. Download the result and take a printout for future reference. College reporting To Begin on November 18 Once the final allotment results for Round 2 are announced, the candidates have to visit their respective colleges. As per the MCC schedule, the reporting process would take place from November 18 to November 24, 2026.

The candidates who get allotted seats have to reach their allotted colleges and fulfill all admission formalities. The candidates need to produce the following documents: -Seat allotment letter -NEET PG scorecard -Admit card -MBBS marksheet -Degree or provisional certificate -Internship completion certificate -Medical registration certificate -Valid photo ID -Category-specific certificates, if applicable ALSO READ: Odisha SSB Revises Exam 2026: Staff Selection Board Releases City Slip At ssbodisha.ac.in, Admit Card To Be Out on Nov 18 Where to check the official NEET PG Round 2 notification? All notifications about NEET PG 2026 Counselling will be updated on the official website of the MCC. Students can visit it to get details about seat allocation results, reporting, and admission.

The schedule of the MCC in its revised form was released on 7 November 2026. The same notification makes the round 2 result date as 17 November 2026, and college reporting from 18 to 24 November 2026.