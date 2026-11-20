BPSC 72nd Exam Date 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the tentative exam date for the BPSC 72nd CCE Preliminary Examination 2027. As per the official notification, the 2nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination will likely be held on January 17, 2027 (Sunday). Earlier, the exam was scheduled for July 26, 2026, and then revised to October 25, 2026.

The tentative schedule will help students to strategise their preparation for the government jobs across Bihar. However, the detailed notification related to the application process, admit cards, exam centres, and other guidelines will be released on the official BPSC website in due course.

Also Read: UPTET 2026: Registration Begins On November 24, Exam In February 2027, Check Key Dates Here Preliminary Examination On January 17 The BPSC 72nd Preliminary Examination 2026 is tentatively scheduled for January 17, 2027, according to the latest notification. With the tentative schedule now out, candidates can start their preparation as per the syllabus. Also note that the January date is only tentative. The final exam date will be confirmed by the Commission in the coming days along with other exam requirements.

When Will BPSC 72nd Prelims Admit Card Be Released? The Commission has not yet announced the admit card release date. Detailed information related to the prelims admit card will be released on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Once released, registered candidates can download the hall ticket using their login details. A printed copy of the e-admit card along with a government-issued ID must be carried to the exam centre on the exam day.