- By Anshika Verma
- Tue, 26 Aug 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially published the hall tickets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written exam (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). Those students who have registered for the examination will be able to check their admit cards by visiting the website. Students can obtain their admit cards via the official website, opsc.gov.in.
OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025: Recruitment Posts
This recruitment drive is conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to fill a total of 506 vacancies in the department. As per the official notification released by the OPSC, the examination will be conducted on August 31, 2025 in two examination shifts. The first examination shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and the second examination shift will take place from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The test will be conducted at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kharavela Nagar, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, behind R.B.I. and near Keshari Talkies.
OPSC VAS Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria
The students must attain this eligibility criteria to be eligible for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written examination. Check eligibility criteria here:
Educational qualification: Those students who are appearing for the examination must have a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) or an equivalent degree from an accredited university, college, or institution in India or overseas.
Age limit: The students must note that the age limit for the written examination, minimum age should be 21 years, and the maximum must be around 42 years. The candidates must be born not earlier than 2d January 1983 and not later than 15 January 2004.
Steps to check OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025:
Step 1: Students must visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in to download their hall tickets.
Step 2: There will be a link for the VAS admit card 2025 download, available on the homepage.
Step 3: A new window will open on the screen where students have to enter their registration details.
Step 4: Submit to proceed and your OPSC VAS admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.
OPSC VAS Exam 2025: Salary Details
Candidates can earn in the Further Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group - A (Junior Branch-Il) of Odisha Veterinary Service under Fisheries & Animal Resources Development up to Rs. 56,100/- in Level 12, Cell -1 of the Pay Matrix under Rule-3 of the ORSP Rules, 2017, with usual dearness and other allowances might be modified by the government time to time.