OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has officially published the hall tickets for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written exam (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). Those students who have registered for the examination will be able to check their admit cards by visiting the website. Students can obtain their admit cards via the official website, opsc.gov.in.

OPSC VAS Admit Card 2025: Recruitment Posts This recruitment drive is conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to fill a total of 506 vacancies in the department. As per the official notification released by the OPSC, the examination will be conducted on August 31, 2025 in two examination shifts. The first examination shift will take place from 9.30 am to 12.00 pm and the second examination shift will take place from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm. The test will be conducted at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kharavela Nagar, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, behind R.B.I. and near Keshari Talkies.

OPSC VAS Exam 2025: Eligibility Criteria The students must attain this eligibility criteria to be eligible for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/Addl. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon written examination. Check eligibility criteria here: Educational qualification: Those students who are appearing for the examination must have a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) or an equivalent degree from an accredited university, college, or institution in India or overseas.

Age limit: The students must note that the age limit for the written examination, minimum age should be 21 years, and the maximum must be around 42 years. The candidates must be born not earlier than 2d January 1983 and not later than 15 January 2004.