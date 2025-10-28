Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 Date: Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025 is all set to be out on October 30 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) for the Village Development Officer (VDO). The City slip will be released on October 28, 2025. The board is set to conduct the written exam for 850 Village Development Officer posts on November 02, 2025 across the state. Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link.

The news has been shared by the Chairman Alok Raj on the social platform X.

Village Development Officer exam 2025 : Admit card issue date & Important Instructionshttps://t.co/DwT8jqXX4F — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) October 27, 2025 Rajasthan VDO City Intimation Slip 2025: More than 500,000 candidates have registered for the Rajasthan VDO exam in 2025. The exam will be held on November 2, 2025, in a single shift from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at various centers across the state. Candidates should arrive at the exam center on time with their City Intimation Slip 2025. This exam will fill 850 Village Development Officer (VDO) positions. RSSB VDO City Slip 2025: Steps To Download Step 1. Go to the official website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, find and click on the notification that reads, “Village Development Officer (VDO) 2025 City Intimation Slip” under the 'Latest Updates' section. Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your registered Application Number and Date of Birth. Step 4. After submitting the details, your Rajasthan VDO 2025 exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. Step 5. Carefully check all the details, then download the PDF and take a printout for future reference and travel planning. Candidates are advised to download their city intimation slip promptly to avoid any last-minute website traffic or technical glitches. Upon confirming their exam city, they should begin making necessary logistical arrangements.

