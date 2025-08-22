- By Anshika Verma
- Fri, 22 Aug 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the SBI PO preliminary examination results on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Preliminary Examination 2025 will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and by using their login credentials once released online. The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the country. The Bank has not shared the exact date and time of the results' announcement. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check?
Step 1. Students must visit the official website; sbi.co.in to check results once released.
Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab on the homepage.
Step 3. Now Go to the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab on the homepage.
Step 4. From the drop-down students have to select the 'SBI PO Result link'
Step 5. A new window will open on the screen where candidates have to enter the required credentials such as roll number and birth date.
Step 6. Check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 thoroughly and take a print out for this.
- 04:39 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SPI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates:
There is negative markings in SBI PO prelims exam. 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answers.
- 04:14 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Penalty in examination
The students must note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.
- 04:01 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates:
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the results for the SBI PO preliminary examination on their official website.
- 03:48 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Exams conduicted on these dates
The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the country.
- 03:17 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Mains Examination
Those candidates who pass the preliminary examination 2025 will be eligible to appear for the main examination, that will take place in September 2025.
- 02:59 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates:
- 02:35 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates:
The SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2025 consisted of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks and the time duration to complete the examination was 1 hour.
- 02:06 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Expected Cut Off
- General: 68
- OBC: 65
- EWS: 64
- SC: 59
- ST: 53
- 01:27 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates:
Candidates who qualify in the prelims will be eligible to proceed to the mains stage of the recruitment process.
- 01:16 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Cut-off list
The cut-off list and individual scorecards for the students will be released a few days after thedeclaration of the results.
- 01:04 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates: Overview
- Exam Name: SBI PO 2025
- Vacancies: 541
- Exam Dates: August 2, 4, and 5, 2025
- Result Date: To be RELEASED
- Official Website: sbi.co.in
- 12:51 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Total Vacancies
The recruitment drive is conducted by the SBI and aims to fill 541 probationary officer vacancies in the bank.
- 12:39 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates: Negative Marking
There is negative markings in SBI PO prelims exam. 0.25 marks are deducted for every wrong answers.
- 12:27 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Exam Details
The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination.
- 12:18 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Total questions
The Prelims examination consisted of 100 questions for 100 marks and lasted one hour.
- 12:13 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates: How to check?
- 12:09 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Website to check
The candidates will be able to check their SBI PO Prelims results on the official website at sbi.co.in.
- 12:05 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates: Mains Exam Hall Ticket
The admit cards for the main exam will be released on the official website in August or September 2025.
- 12:02 PM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates:
The studenst are advised to frequently check the official website of the State Bank of India to not miss out latest updates regarding the result declaration.
- 11:55 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates:
Those candidates who pass the preliminary examination 2025 will be eligible to appear for the main examination, which will be conducted in September 2025.
- 11:48 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Exam Pattern
The SBI PO Preliminary Examination 2025 consisted of a total of 100 questions for 100 marks and the time duration to complete the examination was 1 hour.
- 11:46 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates:
The studenst must note that there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.
- 11:41 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates: Exams Held
The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the country.
- 11:34 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates:
Those students who have appeared for the Preliminary Examination 2025 will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and by using their login credentials.
- 11:32 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check result?
- 11:28 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Result 2025 Prelims 2025 Live Updates: Official Website
- 11:24 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Date Live Updates:
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the results for the SBI PO preliminary examination on their official website.,
- 11:23 AM, 22 Aug 2025
SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates:
Welcome to the live blog of the Daily Jagran, here we will update you regarding the results announcement of the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025.