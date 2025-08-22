SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon announce the SBI PO preliminary examination results on their official website. Those students who have appeared for the Preliminary Examination 2025 will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the website and by using their login credentials once released online. The SBI PO Prelims examinations were conducted by the State Bank of India (SBI) on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025 at multiple examination centres across the country. The Bank has not shared the exact date and time of the results' announcement. However, as per the information bulletin, the preliminary results will be announced in August/September 2025.

SBI PO Prelims Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1. Students must visit the official website; sbi.co.in to check results once released.

Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Current Opening’ section from the ‘Join SBI’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Now Go to the ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers’ tab on the homepage.

Step 4. From the drop-down students have to select the 'SBI PO Result link'

Step 5. A new window will open on the screen where candidates have to enter the required credentials such as roll number and birth date.

Step 6. Check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 thoroughly and take a print out for this.