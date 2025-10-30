Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates: Due to heavy rainfall warnings from Cyclone Montha, schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh will be closed from October 27th to 31st. The IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for the state. Schools in Kakinada district are closed for this entire period.

simultaneously, October was a month full of holidays for schoolchildren. However, the 11th month of 2025, or November, is no different. Schools in different states across the country will be closed for various reasons, such as festivals and famous national days. Let's take a look at the list of school holidays.

This update provides a state-wise overview of school holidays, focusing on cyclone-affected areas and those celebrating religious festivals. Parents and guardians are advised to consult official school communications for the most accurate and up-to-date information on school closure and reopening dates.

