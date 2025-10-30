- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Thu, 30 Oct 2025 07:25 PM (IST)
Due to heavy rainfall warnings from Cyclone Montha, schools in several districts of Andhra Pradesh will be closed from October 27th to 31st. The IMD has issued red, orange, and yellow alerts for the state. Schools in Kakinada district are closed for this entire period.
simultaneously, October was a month full of holidays for schoolchildren. However, the 11th month of 2025, or November, is no different. Schools in different states across the country will be closed for various reasons, such as festivals and famous national days. Let's take a look at the list of school holidays.
This update provides a state-wise overview of school holidays, focusing on cyclone-affected areas and those celebrating religious festivals. Parents and guardians are advised to consult official school communications for the most accurate and up-to-date information on school closure and reopening dates.
for more updates regarding the upcoming schools holiday stay connect with The Daily Jagran live blog.
- 07:22 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have extended holidays as red and orange alerts remain in place. In West Bengal and Bihar, schools are shut for Jagadhatri Puja and Chhath Puja celebrations. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on weather watch, though most schools remain open.
- 06:24 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday on 31 October 2025 (Friday): AP School Closure For Tomorrow
Following Cyclone Montha, some districts are extending school holidays through October 31 due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Specific affected districts include Kakinada, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati.
- 05:53 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live News: West Bengal School Closure On October 31, 2025
Schools will be closed throughout West Bengal on October 31 in observance of the Jagadhatri Puja festiva
- 05:31 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (Friday) Live Updates:
- 04:34 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday on 31 October 2025 (Friday) Live:
- 04:07 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday In Telangana Live:
Telangana: Schools in areas like Khammam and Bhadradri can keep off October 31 if the rains persist.
- 03:50 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh due to 'Montha' Cyclone
Red, Orange, and yellow alerts issued by IMD for Andhra Pradesh will remain. Schools in many districts of Andhra Pradesh were to remain closed from October 27 to 31 because of heavy rain warnings from Cyclone Montha. Schools in the Kakinada district will be closed from October 27 to 31.
- 03:18 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday (Friday) Live News:
District authorities In Telangana may close educational institutions in areas like Khammam, Bhadradri, and Kothagudem on October 31 due to the impact of the cyclone. But as of now there is no officially updates.
- 03:07 PM, 30 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live: Will Schools Remain Closed in Telangana?
Schools, colleges in several districts of Telangana are likely to be closed on Friday, October 31 due to cyclone Montha. Districts of Khammam, Bhadradri and Kothagudem are likely to witness heavy rainfall, and schools in these districts were shut today. As the climatic condition s remain unchanged, district authorities may close the educational institution tomorrow also.
- 02:41 PM, 30 Oct 2025
November Month School Holiday Live Updates:
Government Holidays:
- November 1: Haryana Day (State Formation Day)
- November 5: Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji)
- November 25: Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Local Holiday)
Weekly Holidays:
- November 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30: Sundays
- November 8: Second Saturday
- 02:04 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
Schools in the coastal areas that were closed due to Cyclone Montha are anticipated to reopen on Friday, October 31, but extensions are possible if conditions worsen.
- 01:01 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Tamil Nadu School Closure
Schools in districts under a high-alert orange warning from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), such as Tiruvallur, have a confirmed holiday for October 31.
Other districts, like Chennai, are being monitored, and a decision will be made depending on weather developments
- 12:54 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Odisha Schools Updates
Schools in several districts of Odisha are closed today, October 30, 2025, due to the effects of Cyclone Montha. There is a possibility that this holiday could be extended to October 31.
- 12:27 PM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (Friday) Live: Gujarat schools closure Updates
Some schools in Gujarat may observe a public holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, but this is a regional holiday rather than a national one. The central government is organizing special commemorative events and parades for the day.
- 11:45 AM, 30 Oct 2025
Cyclone Montha School Holiday Live:
As of October 30, 2025, school holidays have been declared for Thursday, October 31, in parts of Andhra Pradesh and throughout West Bengal. Cyclone Montha, which made landfall earlier in the week, has weakened but continues to cause heavy rainfall in several states.
- 11:35 AM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (31st October) Live Update: Will schools remain closed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti?
October 31 is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. However, this is not a mandatory national school holiday.Schools may organise special events to commemorate the day but generally remain ope
- 11:20 AM, 30 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates: West Bengal School Closure Amid Festivals
- 11:18 AM, 30 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (31st October) Live: Andhra Pradesh Closure Updates
Andhra Pradesh schools are closed today. The holiday has been extended till October 31 due to cyclone