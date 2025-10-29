- By Anshika Verma
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 04:33 PM (IST)
SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 on their official website. Once released, those candidates who appeared for the written examination will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities of India. According to the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of 28 lakh registered candidates.
- 04:32 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The Staff Selection Comission CGL examination was conducted from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, 2025
- 04:12 PM, 29 Oct 2025
13.5 lakh candidates awaits the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025, results will be announced on the official website of the SSC.
- 03:53 PM, 29 Oct 2025
Students must visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section under the ‘Quick Links’ section.
A new window will open on the screen where you will see the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2025.
Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and save the result for future reference.
- 03:28 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The answer sheet includes crucial information such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.
- 03:14 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The application process for the SSC CGL Tier 1 began on June 9, 2025, and the last date to apply was July 4, 2025.
- 03:13 PM, 29 Oct 2025
Once resulst are released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by visiting the website.
- 02:59 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The Staff Selection Comission will release the cut off marks along with the Tier 1 Result on their website.
- 02:42 PM, 29 Oct 2025
Tier 1 exam is the first stage of recruitment process, and those students who will qualify in this stage will be eligible for Tier 2 Examination.
- 02:27 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The Staff Selection Comission conducted the re-exam on October 14, 2025 due to technical disruptions, Mumbai fire incident, and reported malpractice.
- 01:56 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Exam was conducted for 14582 Group B and C vacancies, and it is expected that results will be announced in November 2025.
- 01:45 PM, 29 Oct 2025
According to previous year trends students are expecting SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination result by the first week of November 2025.
- 01:35 PM, 29 Oct 2025
Step 1. Students must visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section under the ‘Quick Links’ section.
Step 3. A new window will open on the screen where you will see the SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2025.
Step 4. Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Download the result and save the result for future reference.
- 01:10 PM, 29 Oct 2025
Studenst must verify these crucial detaisl such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate. ,
- 01:02 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The Staff Selection Comission CGL Tier 1 Examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities of India.
- 12:43 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The students will be able to check their Tier 1 Examination resuslt by vsiiting the website and by entering their login credentails such as registration number, birth date.
- 12:30 PM, 29 Oct 2025
13.5 lakh candidates awaits the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025, results will be out on the official website of the SSC.
- 12:12 PM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC has not announced any date for the release of CGL Tier 1 results but it will be out soon on the website.
- 12:01 PM, 29 Oct 2025
More that 28 lakh candidates had applied for the exam out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared.
- 11:41 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 is exopected to be declared in the first week of November 2025.
- 11:23 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC conducted the re-exam on October 14, 2025 due to technical disruptions, Mumbai fire incident, and reported malpractice.
- 11:11 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The studenst are advised to frequently cehck teh official website of the SSC to stay updated with the latest announcements.
- 11:01 AM, 29 Oct 2025
A PDF merit list including the chosen individuals' roll numbers will be made public by the SSC.
- 10:55 AM, 29 Oct 2025
- 10:48 AM, 29 Oct 2025
SSC released the CGL tier 1 answer key on October 16, 2025. Candidates dissatisfied with the answer key were allowed to raise objections till October 21, 2025.
- 10:44 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL exam was conducted from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, 2025.
- 10:35 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination was conducted by the SSC on September 12–26, 2025, with a re-test on October 14, 2025.
- 10:11 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official SSC website for the latest updates regarding the CGL Tier 1 result and the schedule for Tier 2 examinations.
- 10:01 AM, 29 Oct 2025
- 09:54 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check theie result on the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their login details.
- 09:43 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result.
- 09:32 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL exam was conducted from September 12 to 26, with a re-exam conducted on October 14, 2025.
- 09:24 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will commenced from November 12, 2025.
- 09:05 AM, 29 Oct 2025
ssc.gov.in.
- 09:00 AM, 29 Oct 2025
This year, SSC CGL 2025 was conducted from September 12 to 26, 2025, across various examination centres nationwide.
- 08:54 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official SSC website for the latest updates.
- 08:51 AM, 29 Oct 2025
- 08:49 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC is expected to announce the result of the CGL Tier 1 Examination in early November.
- 08:39 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Those candidates who appeared for the written exam will be able to view their results and qualifying status.
- 08:36 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam was conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, at various centres.
- 08:34 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2025 were released on October 17, 2025 for students.
- 08:31 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will commenced from November 12, 2025.
- 08:29 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam out of 28 lakh registered candidates.
- 08:23 AM, 29 Oct 2025
- 08:20 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission from September 12 to September 26, 2025
- 08:19 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The objections against the answer key were allowed until October 21, 2025 on the official website.
- 08:14 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The response sheet for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 were released by the SSC on October 17, 2025
- 08:09 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC has not announced any date for the release of CGL Tier 1 results but it will be out soon on the website.
- 08:06 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination was conducted by the Staff Selection Comission over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities of India.
- 08:05 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The students are eagerly waiting for the Tier 1 results to be announced soon.
- 08:03 AM, 29 Oct 2025
Once released, those candidates who appeared for the written examination will be able to check their scorecards.
- 08:02 AM, 29 Oct 2025
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 soon on their official website.