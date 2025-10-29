SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon announce the results of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 on their official website. Once released, those candidates who appeared for the written examination will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the website and entering their login credentials.

The SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities of India. According to the reports, around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of 28 lakh registered candidates.

For more updates regarding the SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025, stay connected with The Daily Jagran live blog.