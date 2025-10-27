Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here, we bring you the top national, international, and sports news headlines for the school assembly. We are providing students with the important updates and crucial news so they can start their day informed and aware. These headlines will keep you updated with the latest news and will also improve your general knowledge.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Kurnool Bus Fire: Driver Of Double-Decker Bus Arrested, Had Faked Documents To Get Driving Licence

2. 'Waqf Act Will Be Thrown In Dustbin': Tejashwi Yadav Makes Big Claim; BJP Hits Back With 'Enemies Of Bihar' Jibe

3. TVK Leader And Actor Vijay Set To Meet Karur Stampede Victims In Mamalapuram

4. Madras High Court Recognises Cryptocurrencies As Property Under Indian Law

5. 150 Years Of Vande Mataram: PM Modi Urges Nationwide Celebration On Nov 7, Hails Poem As 'Emotion Beyond Words'

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Trump Calls Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir 'Great People', Vows To Resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Soon

2. PM Modi Addresses ASEAN Summit In Malaysia, Reaffirms India’s Support For Regional Stability

3. US President Donald Trump to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on October 30, 2025.

4. Indian-Origin Teacher Assistant Charged With Knife Assault On Husband Over Household Chores

5. ASEAN Summit 2025: Trump Takes Centre Stage As Thailand And Cambodia Ink Ceasefire Deal

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Lionel Messi-led Argentina's Visit To Kerala Stands Canceled! But Indian Football Fans Shouldn't Be Heartbroken, Here's Why

2. Womens World Cup: India Eye Winning End To League Phase Ahead Of Daunting Semi

3. Virat Kohli's ‘legacy knock’ and Rohit Sharma's ‘sparkling century’

4. India Clinches Two Golds at Badminton Asia U17 & U15 Championships

5. BCCI President Mithun Manhas Pledges Support to Develop Cricket in Jammu & Kashmir

Thought of the Day:

The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude