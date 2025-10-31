Today's School Assembly News Headlines: Here are the key school assembly headlines for October 31, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insight.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. India to bring back 500 citizens trapped in a Myanmar scam centre.

2. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India in December.

3. RBI plans faster systems for international money transfers.

4. Cyclone Montha expected to hit Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada.

5. Government working on ₹1 lakh crore support package for power companies.

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. King Charles, Queen Camilla Visit BAPS Temple In Neasden To Mark Its 30th Anniversary

2. Horror Inside Sudan’s Hospitals As RSF Executes Patients: Residents Face House-To-House Killings, Forced Displacement

3. 'We Invested Our Youth, Wealth': Indian-Origin Woman Confronts JD Vance Over Mass Deportations, Visa Crackdowns

4. US Approves Six-Month Exemption For India On Chabahar Port Sanctions; Why This Move Matters For New Delhi’s Energy Needs

5. Trump Reduces Tariffs On China By 10%, Settles Rare Earths Issue After '12 Out Of 10' Meeting With Xi

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Women World Cup 2nd Semifinal: Shree Charani Strikes Twice, Leads India's Comeback vs 5-Down Australia

2. Suryakumar Yadav Joins Rohit Sharma In Elite Six-Hitting Club In India vs Australia 1st T20I

3. Abhishek Nayar confirmed as KKR head coach

4. Shreyas Iyer breaks silence after near-fatal Sydney injury: ‘Getting better every day’

5. Indian Shuttlers Lakshya Sen, Kiran George, Unnati Hooda Move to Second Round at Hylo Open 2025

Quotes of the Day:

“Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustration and obstacles. It helps in building our willpower which is the very basis of success.”

~ APJ Abdul Kalam