Today’s News Headlines For School Assembly: Today, we are presenting here for you the main news of the national, international, business and sports world of the school assembly to be held today i.e., on 27 August 2025, by reading which you will be aware of today's news.

The main news is very important for the students in terms of current affairs, national, international and school assembly main news, as they help to keep the students aware and increase general knowledge. So let's read today's latest main news given below.

National School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Jammu Rains: 32 Dead In Vaishno Devi Landslide, 4 Killed In Doda; Key Bridges Wash Away, Train Services Disrupted

2. SC gets two new judges amid Justice Nagarathna’s dissent on Justice Pancholi, in line to be CJI in 2031

3. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: India immerses in festive spirit, decks up to welcome Ganapati

4. SC Collegium proposes transfer of 14 judges across nine High Courts

5. Congress blames Modi government’s ‘superficial’ foreign policy as U.S. tariffs take effect

International School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Russia rejects EU troops in Ukraine and speedy Zelenskyy meeting

2. Pope demands end to ’collective punishment’ and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

3. Over 100 people stranded as floodwaters submerge Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan

4. Trump again claims he stopped India-Pakistan war from ‘going nuclear’

5. Heavy rain causes flooding, landslips and at least eight deaths in Vietnam and Thailand

Business School Assembly News Headlines

1. US tariffs: Govt to launch outreach in 40 nations to push textile exports

2. Market manipulation: Jane Street officials to appear before Sebi next month

3. iPhone 17 series: Apple schedules 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

4. H-1B visa, green card system flawed, US needs to hire Americans: Lutnick

5. OpenAI to update ChatGPT after US teen's parents sue over suicide

Sports School Assembly News Headlines:

1. Cabinet approves India's 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, names Ahmedabad as ideal host

2. AIFF faces ban threat as FIFA, AFC set October 30 deadline for ratification of constitution

3. Ashwin announces retirement from IPL

4. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa in joint lead after facile win; Gukesh loses

5. BCCI begins hunt for new sponsor after Dream11 walks out

Thought Of The Day:

“Courage is not the absence of fear but the strength to overcome it.”