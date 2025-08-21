- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the Civil Services Mains examination 2025 tomorrow, August 22. The exam will begin with the essay paper and end with the optional subject (paper 2) on August 31.
The exams will be held in two shifts: shift 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and shift 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2025: Complete Schedule
|
Date
|
Day
|
Shift 1 (09:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
|
Shift 2 (02:30 PM - 05:30 PM)
|
22 August 2025
|
Friday
|
Essay Paper
|
No Paper
|
23 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
General Studies Paper I
|
General Studies Paper II
|
24 August 2025
|
Sunday
|
General Studies Paper III
|
General Studies Paper IV
|
30 August 2025
|
Saturday
|
Paper A - Indian Language
|
Paper B - English
|
31 August 2025
|
Sunday
|
Paper VI - Optional Subject Paper I
|
Paper VII - Optional Subject Paper II
Source: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Official Notification
Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Mains exam 2025 admit card
1. Visit to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in
2. Now Tapon the link for UPSC Mains e-Admit Card 2025
3. Enter your login credential details and submit.
4. Download the admit card for your exam hall & future reference.
As per the schedule, UPSC will conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2025 on August 22, 23, 24, 30, and 31, 2025.
Admit cards for the test have been released. Candidates can download it from upsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link:
UPSC CSE Mains admit card download link
UPSC Mains Time Table 2025:
candidates can download UPSC Mains time table 2025 PDF from the UPSC official Website; upsc.gov.in.
This timetable enables candidates appearing for the main exam to plan their strategy during the exam, align their preparation with the actual exam schedule and adopt a focused approach for each paper. For the convenience of reference, the direct link to download the UPSC Main Exam Schedule 2025 PDF is given below: