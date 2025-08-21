UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will start the Civil Services Mains examination 2025 tomorrow, August 22. The exam will begin with the essay paper and end with the optional subject (paper 2) on August 31.

The exams will be held in two shifts: shift 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and shift 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Accroding to the schedule, the exam will begin on August 22 (Friday) with the essay paper and end on August 31 with the optional subject (paper 2).

UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2025: Complete Schedule

Date Day Shift 1 (09:00 AM - 12:00 PM) Shift 2 (02:30 PM - 05:30 PM) 22 August 2025 Friday Essay Paper No Paper 23 August 2025 Saturday General Studies Paper I General Studies Paper II 24 August 2025 Sunday General Studies Paper III General Studies Paper IV 30 August 2025 Saturday Paper A - Indian Language Paper B - English 31 August 2025 Sunday Paper VI - Optional Subject Paper I Paper VII - Optional Subject Paper II

Source: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Official Notification

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services Mains exam 2025 admit card

1. Visit to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in