UPTET Result 2026: Although UPESSC has not announced any official result date and time, candidates can expect it in the coming weeks. Once released, the result link will become active at upessc.up.gov.in. To access their scorecards, candidates will need their registration number and password. The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) conducted the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test(UPTET) examination 2026 on July 2, 3, and 4. The test evaluates candidates’ eligibility for the primary (Class 1–5) & upper primary (Class 6–8) teacher vacancies. Applicants who clear the exam get an eligibility certificate that remains valid for life.

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Steps To Check UPTET Result 2026

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow the given steps to check their qualifying status.

Step 1: Go to the official UPESSC website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the result link.

Step 3: The login portal will open. Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Your UPTET scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

Category-Wise Qualifying Marks For UPTET Result 2026

Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks to receive the eligibility certificate. Category-wise qualifying marks are given below for your reference.

Category Qualifying Percentage Minimum Qualifying Marks (Out of 150) General / Unreserved (UR) 60% Aggregate 90 Marks EWS 60% Aggregate 90 Marks OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 55% Aggregate 82 Marks Scheduled Caste (SC) 55% Aggregate 82 Marks Scheduled Tribe (ST) 55% Aggregate 82 Marks Persons with Disabilities (PwD) 55% Aggregate 82 Marks

UPTET Exam 2026: Latest Update

Following the Supreme Court mandate, qualifying TET is now compulsory for all in-service teachers. The final compliance deadline is 2028 for all existing teachers who have not yet cleared the TET entrance examination. Uncertified working teachers will be able to retain their jobs, but they will not be granted promotion until they qualify TET.

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