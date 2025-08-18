- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 19 Aug 2025 01:40 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
WBJEE 2025 Results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results expected to be released soon by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The WBJEE results, originally due on June 5 were later rescheduled for August 7. However, the Calcutta High Court on August 7 ordered to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to come up with a fresh new merit list of examinees.
On the day the results were released, Justice Chanda noted that the West Bengal JEE Board preparation of the merit list for the Joint Entrance Examination - 2025 was conducted in clear violation of this court's order issued on May 21. The suo motu proceedings were initiated based on emails received by Justice Chanda from several candidates regarding the West Bengal JEE Board examination.
After the Court hearing, the Calcutta High Court instructed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to produce a new merit list of candidates, asserting that the previously published list did not adhere to the court's directive concerning OBC reservation.
According to this order, the WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released by the end of this week. Nevertheless, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has yet to provide any official updates.
West Bengal JEE Result 2025: OVERVIEW
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
WBJEE 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
WBJEEB
|
Exam Date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Paper I Timing
|
11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Mathematics)
|
Paper II Timing
|
2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Physics & Chemistry)
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Official Website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
How To Check WBJEE Result 2025?
Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, or wbresults.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘WBJEE Rank Card 2025’ link available
Step 3: Now Submit the application number and password/DOB
Step 4: WBJEE Rank Card 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Your score and rank will be displayed on screen
Step 6: Keep it safe for future reference.
Last Year, total of 142,694 candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 112,963 candidates successfully passed. The overall pass percentagerecorded as 99.53 per cent.
Last year, the WBJEE result was declared at 3 pm and the link to access the scorecard was activated at 4 pm on June 6.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination is a state-level entrance test for admission into undergraduate programs in Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture offered by both government and private colleges across West Bengal.
