WBJEE 2025 Results: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) results expected to be released soon by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The WBJEE results, originally due on June 5 were later rescheduled for August 7. However, the Calcutta High Court on August 7 ordered to the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to come up with a fresh new merit list of examinees.

On the day the results were released, Justice Chanda noted that the West Bengal JEE Board preparation of the merit list for the Joint Entrance Examination - 2025 was conducted in clear violation of this court's order issued on May 21. The suo motu proceedings were initiated based on emails received by Justice Chanda from several candidates regarding the West Bengal JEE Board examination.

Also Read: AICTE Pragati Scholarship 2025: Rs 50,000 Annual Support For Girl Students In Technical Education, Apply Online At scholarships.gov.in After the Court hearing, the Calcutta High Court instructed the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board to produce a new merit list of candidates, asserting that the previously published list did not adhere to the court's directive concerning OBC reservation.

According to this order, the WBJEE 2025 results are anticipated to be released by the end of this week. Nevertheless, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has yet to provide any official updates. West Bengal JEE Result 2025: OVERVIEW Particulars Details Exam Name WBJEE 2025 Conducting Body WBJEEB Exam Date April 27, 2025 Paper I Timing 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Mathematics) Paper II Timing 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM (Physics & Chemistry) Result Mode Online Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in How To Check WBJEE Result 2025? Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in, or wbresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘WBJEE Rank Card 2025’ link available