Sundarakanda Movie Review: Naara Rohith and Sridevi Vijaykumar starrer Telugu romantic comedy movie hit the screens today. The film is about a man born in Mula Nakshatra, leads a difficult life, facing endless misfortune and failed relationships. One fine days, he meets a woman who fulfills his expectations. It is about how he will win his heart. Sundarakanda features Naara Rohith, Sridevi Vijaykumar, Virti Vaghani, Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sathya, Abhinav Gomatam, Raghu Babu and Raghu Karumanchi in key roles.

Sundarakanda has been receiving positive reviews from the audience so far. Some called Naara Rohith starrer a non-stop entertainer, while others said that it is a fun ride. A few netizens also believe that there are some moments in the film that could have been handled better but called it interesting. If you are going to watch the theatres, then do check out the tweets here.

A user wrote, "#Sundarakanda Review : A COOL BREEZE Non Stop Fun Entertainer - 3.5/5 A perfect comeback and solid performance from @IamRohithNara #NaraRohith and #SrideviVijayKumar was simply outstanding in her role Mainly Director @V_Nimmalapudi." Another tweet read, "Debut director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi's #Sundarakanda is a fun ride with an unexpected conflict. The film does a good job mixing drama with entertainment. A few scenes seem predictable and some key moments could have been handled better, but it ultimately ends on a positive note. Plus: Interesting Story Point Entertainment Important scenes/dialogues Minus: Ordinary Songs Looks Predictable In Certain Spots."

A netizen wrote, “I went to the movie with low expectations, but it turned such a fun and entertaining. Easily best family movie I’ve seen recently It’s a solid comeback for @IamRohithNara with decent comedy, no cringe scenes, and a perfect watch during festival or weekend 3.5/5 #Sundarakanda.”