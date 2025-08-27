- By Tapapriya Dutta
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Vash Level 2 Review: Janki Bodiwala is back with the much-awaited sequel of the 2023 Gujarati movie Vash. The original film was a massive hit, and in 2024, Bollywood made a remake, Shaitaan, which starred Janki herself along with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan and Jyothika. The movies were highly appreciated and now, after much await, Vash Level 2 has been released in theatres today. The plot of the Gujarati movie now starts twelve years after saving Arya from the dark side, Atharva learns it never left her. When the strange events take place again and again, he has to fight again to save his daughter. Vash Level 2 features Hitu Kanodia, Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar and Monal Gajjar in key roles.
Vash Level 2 has been receiving mixed reactions from the audience so far on X (formerly known as Twitter). Some said that the first half is brilliant, while the other half is half-baked. But some also called the Vash 2 outstanding. If you are planning to watch the movie soon in theatres then do check out the early tweets here.
Also read: Param Sundari Advance Bookings Update: Sidharth, Janhvi’s Rom-Com Sees High Demand In Delhi, Mumbai And Bengaluru; See Ticket Prices
Vash Level 2 Twitter Reviews
A user wrote, “#vash2 is a good one time watch sequel. The first half is brilliant and the second half is half baked with a laid back climax. #jankibodiwala is good. #HituKanodia is a star and is very good. The overall impact of #Vash and #Shaitaan is missing. Watchable fare.”
Another wrote, “#vashlevel2 #vashlevel2review First part ka name level 2 hona chaiye aur iska level 1.....level 2 me sirf sets aur production value badhti Hui dikhegi but jo intense dark thrill feel thi woh first part ke compare me kaafi kamm thi Family watch movie Rating : 6/10.”
A tweet read, “Outstanding #Vash2. Crazy experience in theatre.”
#vash2 is a good one time watch sequel. The first half is brilliant and the second half is half baked with a laid back climax. #jankibodiwala is good. #HituKanodia is a star and is very good. The overall impact of #Vash and #Shaitaan is missing. Watchable fare. ⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/SlSMGzK2VO— Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) August 27, 2025
#vashlevel2 #vashlevel2review— Patel Mihir (@PatelMi54379222) August 27, 2025
First part ka name level 2 hona chaiye aur iska level 1.....level 2 me sirf sets aur production value badhti Hui dikhegi but jo intense dark thrill feel thi woh first part ke compare me kaafi kamm thi
Family watch movie
Rating : 6/10
Outstanding #Vash2— Prem પ્રેમ (@idomerp) August 27, 2025
Fucking crazy experience in theatre 🔥
Also read: Ravi Mohan To Produce 10 Movies In Next 3 Years; Ponniyin Selvan Actor Requests Support From Fans
About Vash Level 2
The film has been written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. It has been produced by Kalpesh K Soni, Krunal Soni, Nilay Chotai and Dipen Patel. Vash 2 is a supernatural psychological horror movie which is the sequel to Vash. Prashant Gohel and Haresh S. Bhanushali are the cinematographers of the film. The sequel will have a Bollywood remake named Shaitaan 2.