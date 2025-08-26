Param Sundari Advance Booking Day 1: The advance booking for the year's most anticipated love story, Param Sundari, is now officially open! The rom-com, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in a novel and enchanting combination, is sure to be a memorable love experience full of charm, passion, and heartfelt moments. Param Sundari, backed by Maddock Films, is all set to light up movie theatres on August 29, 2025.

Param Sundari's advance reservations got off to a strong start today in India. The rom-com is benefiting from its playful vibe, which should draw plenty of people on the first day. Given the pre-release excitement and the support of Maddock Films, Param Sundari could reach double digits.

Param Sundari is anticipated to perform well with the younger crowd after Saiyaara. According to a Pinkvilla report, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer will debut with a double-digit opening. The romantic comedy is anticipated to earn between Rs 10 and Rs 11 crore on the day of its premiere.

Sidharth Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor's Box Office REPORT Sidharth Malhotra's last movie Yodha turned out to be a failure at the box office, earning just 33 crore. Janhvi Kapoor's most recent movie Devara Part 1 with Jr. NTR was a blockbuster. It made Rs 292.71 crore throughout its run in India. Her Hindi movie Ulajh made 8.7 crore throughout its run at the box office.

Maddock Films' last love story Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, had an opening box office total of 7.2 crore. Hopefully, Param Sundari revives the production house's most popular genre at the box office, especially after YRF's Saiyaara turned out to be a blockbuster.

All About Param Sundari

Param Sundari focuses on the interaction between two individuals from two very different regions of the nation. Janhvi Kapoor plays Dekhpatta Sundari Damodaram Pillai, while Sidharth Malhotra plays the young Delhi man Param Sachdev. Their stories converge in the beautiful backwaters of Kerala, but miscommunications, cultural disparities, and expectations from family all conspire to ruin their developing romance.

Param Sundari's promotional materials characterize it as a family drama, romantic comedy, and stunning scenery that is full of humour. The movie will be streamed on Prime Video following its theatrical run, reportedly. Its star power, cultural themes, and music-driven storyline have made it one among the most important romantic releases of 2025.