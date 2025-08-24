- By Tanya Garg
Janhvi Kapoor's accent and portrayal have drawn criticism from several Keralan actors and viewers since the release of Param Sundari trailer. Her casting in the movie was criticised by Malayalam actor-singer Pavithra Menon and content creator Steffi. The actor who plays Sundari has now explained the character's past in the face of this criticism. Janhvi Kapoor explained that her character in the movie is 'half-Malayali' and 'half-Tamilian.'
Janhvi Kapoor was asked what drew her to the movie, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra. Speaking with ET Digital, she said, "I was at a point in my life where I myself, more than an actor, but as a member of the audience, was dying for just a rom-com. A light-hearted romantic movie where you have a smile on your face the entire time you are watching. Here was a story that gave me the chance to go towards my roots."
Janhvi Kapoor added, "Of course, I’m not a Malayali, and neither was my mother, but my character is actually half-Tamilian and half-Malayali. I’ve always been very interested in that terrain and that culture, and I’m also a huge fan of Malayalam cinema as well. So yeah, I think it was just a very fun, interesting story, and I’m so happy and grateful that I could be a part of it."
Janhvi Kapoor mentioned in passing that her late mother, the renowned star Sridevi, was Tamilian when talking about her fascination with the cinematic and cultural landscape of the area. The explanation comes as discussions about her performance in Param Sundari on social media continue to heat up, with many users doubting the validity of her accent and cultural portrayal.
Janhvi Kapoor talked about her personal connection to the movie and the part, but she did not explicitly address the trolling. Her explanation coincides with an increase in internet trolling, particularly directed at her accent and attire in Param Sundari.
For the unversed, Malayalam singer Pavithra Menon, who expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Malayali identity had been depicted in the movie, produced a video review of Janhvi's performance and style, which increased the backlash. Instagram later took down Menon's video after receiving a copyright complaint. Later, she posted a screenshot of the notice, stating that a 'third party had made a claim that led to the takedown.
Param Sundari, which was produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota under the banner of Maddock Films, would be released on August 29. Sidharth Malhotra co-stars with Janhvi Kapoor in the much-awaited rom-com.