The Tamil star Ravi Mohan has recently turned producer, has made a roadmap for his newly launched production house, Ravi Mohan Studios. At the official launch event, Mohan revealed that his banner will back ten films between 2025 and 2027, alongside several OTT projects and music collaborations. The first film to be released is Bro Code, helmed by Karthik Yogi. Bro Code stars SJ Suryah, Sri Gouri Priya, Shraddha Srinath, Arjun Ashokan and Malavika Manoj.
Ravi Mohan also confirmed that he will step behind the camera for his next venture. He announced the project through a YouTube video, where he revealed that the film has been titled An Ordinary Man, which will feature Yogi Babu in the lead.
Ravi also mentioned the production schedule. He shared that there are 8 more films in the pipeline. Among these, one movie is set to be released in 2025, three films are scheduled for 2026 and four movies are scheduled for 2027. The actor and producer said, “I am requesting my fans to give me 200 percent support.” He also shared the studio’s plans in the digital space. He confirmed that both fiction and non-fiction shows are also being developed for the OTT space, which will premiere in 2026 and 2027. The production will also support independent films, including Kaaki Squad.
Talking about the music part, Ravi Mohan’s production intends to provide opportunities for ten musicians to collaborate on projects from 2025 to 2027.
Notably, Ravi Mohan has worked in movies like Kadhalikka Neramillai, Jayam, Brother, Ponniyin Selvan, Thani Oruvan, Tik Tik Tik, Comali and Siren, to his credit. He will be next seen in Genie and will also appear in Parasakthi, helmed by Sudha Kongara. The movie also features Sivakarthikeyan in key roles. Ravi Mohan willl also star in Karathey Babu, which has been directed by Ganesh K Babu.