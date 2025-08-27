- By Tapapriya Dutta
Gevi OTT Release: Sheela Rajkumar and Jacquline Lydia starrer Tamil action drama movie hit the big screens on July 18. Gevi movie received mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film bombed at the box office, earning only in lakhs. However, the Tamil movie is one of the most-awaited films that made its digital debut on a popular south OTT platform today. Yes, Gevi is now streaming on a digital site and If you are planning to make this week more entertaining, then do check out more streaming details about the film. Here is everything you need to know.
Where To Watch Gevi Online?
Gevi is currently streaming on Sun NXT. The OTT platform has confirmed the news and wrote, “In the hills of Kodaikanal, love and survival collide with a fight for justice. Watch Gevi streaming now on SunNXT.” Don’t miss the chance to watch the film before you get the spoiler out on the Internet.
What Is The Plot Of Gevi?
The film focuses on a rural village near Kodaikanal becomes the backdrop for Mandharai and Malaiyan, who have a battle for justice. They navigate love, survival and government indifference while their community fights corruption. It has been written by Raasi Thangadhurai and Kirubakaran Yessaiah. Gevi has been directed by Tamil Dhayalan and produced by Jagan Jaya Surya.
Who Are There In Gevi?
The Tamil movie features Sheela Rajkumar, Jacquline Lydia, Aadhavan M, Charles Vinoth, Jeeva Subramaniam, S.K. Gaayathri, Vivek Mohan and Umar Farook.
Gevi Movie Budget And Box Office Report
As per reports, the Tamil film has been made on a budget of Rs 2 crore. The film had a box office collection of Rs 0.51 crore in India and Rs 0.54 crore worldwide in 10 days of release.